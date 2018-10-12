Fantasy Football Week 6: Confident Calls on Toughest Lineup Decisions

0 of 10

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The 2018 NFL season keeps chugging along, and it's been an adventure every step of the way. We're nearly a month and a half in, and we're still getting weekly surprises.

Last week, we saw the Buffalo Bills knock off another quality opponent, while the Cleveland Browns played their third overtime game in five weeks—and finally won one. On top of that, a New York Giants receiver had a sideline meltdown, and his name wasn't Odell Beckham Jr.

The surprises have carried into fantasy as well. The Kansas City Chiefs defense had a strong fantasy outing, Marshawn Lynch had a terrible one and Beckham threw for a touchdown.

This cavalcade of curiosity makes it difficult to predict which second-tier fantasy options are worth the start. Well, we're to help by analyzing factors like opponent, early-season performances and player health.

We'll be making our choices based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats. All rankings and fantasy statistics via FantasyPros.