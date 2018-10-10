Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 Announced for UFC 232 in Las Vegas

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jon Jones will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 232 in a rematch against Alexander Gustafsson, according to Ariel Helwani of ESPN.

The match will take place on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas with the light heavyweight title on the line after it's stripped from Daniel Cormier.

It will be the first bout for Jones since July of 2017 while he served a suspension for a failed drug test.

The 31-year-old originally tested positive for metabolites of an anabolic steroid after his knockout win over Cormier, which was later changed to a no contest. In September, the United States Anti-Doping Agency announced that his suspension would be for 15 months, 14 of which had already been served.

While he will be officially eligible to return on Oct. 28, UFC president Dana White will apparently give the fighter an extra two months to get ready for the upcoming bout.

Jones has been one of the best MMA fighters in history when he is active, posting a 23-1 record with his only loss coming by disqualification. He successfully defended his light heavyweight title nine times prior to the no contest against Cormier.

Meanwhile, Gustafsson provided one of the toughest challenges for Jones at UFC 165 in 2013, competing hard for five rounds before losing by unanimous decision.

The Swedish star hasn't slowed down much in that time and is still the No. 1 contender in the division.

This will likely ensure a bout that will be one of the most highly anticipated matchups for the rest of 2018.