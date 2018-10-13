Fantasy Football Week 6 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 11

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Before we move on to the Week 6 recommendations, let's take a look back at how Week 5's sleepers fared.

Hopefully a few woke up.

For the record, sleepers count as a "win" if they finish inside weekly starter territory in a 12-team point-per-reception fantasy league that starts one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one defense and the always-popular "flex" play—a fairly standard setup.

T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (10 carries, 53 yards, 8 catches, 69 yards, 1 TD): The Jaguars came up short in their big AFC showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, but Yeldon rewarded fantasy owners with an RB1 stat line. WIN

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans (129 passing yards, 10 rushing yards, 1 INT): There are turkeys, and then there's the 700-pound gobbler that Mariota and the Titans unleashed in a loss to the Bills. What a mess. LOSS

Alex Smith, QB, Washington Redskins (275 passing yards, 7 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT): Smith and the Redskins were flattened by the Saints on Monday night, and all the veteran QB managed was one score on the ground. LOSS

James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (21 carries, 110 yards, 4 catches, 75 yards, 2 TD): All Conner did last week was pile up 185 total yards and two scores and finish first in fantasy points among all RBs. Oh yeah. WIN

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers (7 carries, 40 yards, 2 catches, 19 yards): This recommendation made sense right up until the Packers spotted the Lions 24 points to kick off their meeting in Motown. After that? Not so much. LOSS

Jamison Crowder, WR, Washington Redskins (4 catches, 55 yards): This was actually Crowder's best stat line of the season. That doesn't make me feel better—a WR45 finish for the week wasn't what I had in mind. LOSS

Jordy Nelson, WR, Oakland Raiders (4 catches, 43 yards, 1 TD): The Raiders got smoked by the Chargers, but Nelson was on the receiving end of Derek Carr's lone touchdown pass. The veteran is on a nice little run of late. WIN

Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons (4 catches, 73 yards, 1 TD): For the third straight week, Sanu either caught a touchdown pass or went over 100 yards. Like Nelson, he's on a hot streak fantasy-wise. WIN

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Arizona Cardinals (GOOSE-EGG OF DOOM): The moral of this story is that trusting any player for the Redbirds whose name isn't David Johnson is begging to be disappointed. Not one rotten, stinking catch. LOSS

Tennessee Titans Defense/Special Teams (223 yards allowed, 13 points allowed, 1 sack, 1 INT): This call made a ton of sense, but the entire Titans team came out flat against the Bills. There just weren't enough big plays for a top-12 finish. LOSS

WEEK 5: 4-6 (.400)

SEASON: 19-31 (.380)

I really liked the Week 5 calls. Felt like I had a real chance to hit on six or seven. Just goes to show what I know.

I've decided to blame the Titans for the whole thing—too much accountability is bad for the complexion.