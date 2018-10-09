Brian Bowen Sr. Says He Received Cash from Ex-Louisville Assistant Kenny Johnson

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The father of former Louisville Cardinals recruit Brian Bowen II said former Louisville assistant coach Kenny Johnson arranged a $1,300 payment in order to secure Bowen's commitment to the Cardinals.

ESPN.com's Paula Lavigne and Jeff Borzello reported Tuesday that federal prosecutors shared text message exchanges between Johnson and Brian Bowen Sr. regarding the payment.

"In a text message on Aug. 23, 2017, Bowen Sr. asks Johnson if he wants to 'get together to square up,' and Johnson responded, 'OK, call you later on.'" Lavigne and Borzello wrote. "Bowen Sr. testified that Johnson came to his residence and he met him in the car, where the $1,300 was exchanged."

