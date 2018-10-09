Valentina Shevchenko-Joanna Jedrzejczyk Fight Back on at UFC 231

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Valentina Shevchenko is now set to battle Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 after some shuffling within the next two fight cards, UFC president Dana White told Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

The news comes after it was announced that Daniel Cormier and Derick Lewis agreed to headline UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York, per Okamoto.

Shevchenko will now try to win the vacant UFC women's flyweight title in Toronto on Dec. 8.

This bout had been in the works for some time, but White adjusted the schedule after failing to find another headliner for UFC 230. Last week, it was announced that Shevchenko would be the main event in the upcoming pay-per-view against Sijara Eubanks.

Jedrzejczyk explained on Instagram (h/t Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie) that she had agreed to a bout in December but didn't want to move a month earlier. She then found out from a journalist her original fight had been scratched.

The Polish star will now get her original shot at the title after a week of confusion.

After losing back-to-back title matches to Rose Namajunas for the strawweight belt, Jedrzejczyk will try to finally get a belt at a higher weight class.

Meanwhile, Shevchenko, who also lost a title fight at the bantamweight to Amanda Nunes, comes in with a 15-3 record.

Shevchenko and Jedrzejczyk will battle for the vacant flyweight title, which was stripped from Nicco Montano in September.