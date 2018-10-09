OG Ali Marpet, Buccaneers Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected offensive guard Ali Marpet with a second-round pick in the 2015 draft, and they ensured he will be a building block for years to come with a contract extension.

According to Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official website, the team and Marpet agreed on a six-year contract that replaces his deal for the 2018 campaign and extends an additional five years through 2023.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted the extension was for $55 million with $27.125 million of it guaranteed.

Marpet has appeared in 44 games for the Buccaneers—including four this season—and started each one. He played right guard his first two years in the league, center in 2017 and left guard this season in a testament to his versatility across the offensive line.

That should prove advantageous for the depth chart during the length of his new contract because he can help fill gaps across three different positions.

"So I think as soon as you start thinking about contracts and all that stuff, is when your level of play falls off," Marpet said before the season started when discussing this looming contract extension, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "You just have to focus on getting better every day. That's what got you on the field. You have to hope that's good enough to get you the next contract. That's all you can do. Just do the best job you can in front of you."

Marpet doing the job in front of him has allowed the Buccaneers to establish themselves as the ninth-best pass-protection team in the league through four games this season, per Football Outsiders. However, Tampa Bay is last in the NFL in the run-blocking rankings.

With his new contract on the books, Marpet can serve as an anchor for years to come as the team looks to continue thriving in pass protection and make strides in opening up lanes for the rushing attack.