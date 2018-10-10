Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Week 6 NFL slate promises to be an exciting one, with the Sunday Night Football matchup between the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots acting as the main event.

That contest should feature a lot of points and excellent fantasy performances, but a few other matchups can provide some offensive breakouts as well.

Here's a look at some start 'em/sit 'em calls for a few fantasy football fringe starters for Week 6.

Quarterback

Start 'Em: Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins (vs. Arizona Cardinals)

In his last four games, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has completed 74.2 percent of his passes for nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He's leading a Vikings passing attack carrying the offensive load as running back Dalvin Cook suffered a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss some action.

Cook didn't play Sunday, and his status for Sunday's game is unknown. If he can't go, look for Cousins to shoulder much of the workload (he's averaged 47.5 pass attempts in his last four contests). He's shown a tremendous rapport with wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, who have 84 catches, 991 yards and six touchdowns between them. Expect that to continue Sunday.

Sit 'Em: Denver Broncos QB Case Keenum (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

At first glance, Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum might be considered a sneaky sleeper play. His Week 6 opponent (the Los Angeles Rams) has one of the best offenses in football and could be leading all day. That could force the Broncos to try to play catch up and pass their way back into the game, which could result in more fantasy points for Keenum.

However, the 30-year-old veteran has thrown seven interceptions to just five touchdowns in an uneven start to the year. Also, the Broncos' best plan of attack in this game will be to run Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman as much as possible. Not only are the two efficient (5.5 yards per carry between them), but the Rams run defense allows 5.0 yards per carry.

If the Broncos stay close, we may not be seeing Keenum take too many chances as the run game is featured more on offense.

Running Back

Start 'Em: Indianapolis Colts RB Nyheim Hines (at New York Jets)

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines took control of the team's backfield last Thursday when he had 15 carries and seven catches for 90 yards from scrimmage.

Hines is a fantastic fantasy asset in point-per-reception leagues, as he's caught 29 passes on 35 targets through five games. Although those passes have resulted in just 5.66 yards per reception, Hines can get fantasy teams a full point for every catch.

Eventually, those points add up, leading to consistent weekly fantasy production. Hines has had nine or more points in four of five games (in point-per-reception leagues) and is a good option for your second running back slot or flex Sunday.

Sit 'Em: Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen (at Miami Dolphins)

Although Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen produced one of Week 4's best fantasy performances after amassing 174 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that type of output will likely be the exception and not the norm for the second-year pro.

Of course, that's a fantastic day for even the best running back or wideout. However, Cohen averaged just seven touches per game in the first three weeks, and that 21-touch total nearly matched his usage (13 carries, seven catches) in Week 4 alone. He won't be getting 21 touches every game, so expect his production to fall back in Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins.

Wide Receiver

Start 'Em: New York Jets WR Quincy Enunwa (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

Although New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa went catchless on five targets Sunday against the Denver Broncos, he's still produced an impressive stat line through five games, catching 21 passes for 278 yards. He saw no fewer than eight targets in each of his first four contests, with a high of 11 against the Miami Dolphins.

Enunwa may have seen less action in part because the Jets rushing attack was so effective as it gained 323 yards. New York isn't going to have that much success week after week, so look for Enunwa to see close to 10 targets again shortly, perhaps starting Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Sit 'Em: Baltimore Ravens WR Michael Crabtree (at Tennessee Titans)

The Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans matchup looks like one of the league's lowest-scoring Week 6 games on paper. Per OddsShark, the over/under total is just 41 points, which is the second-lowest mark ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys (40.5).

Baltimore and Tennessee are first and third in the league, respectively, in fewest points allowed per game. That could foreshadow fantasy doom for all offensive players involved including Ravens wideout Michael Crabtree, who has produced (24 catches, 250 yards, one touchdown) but has a career-low catch rate (52.2 percent) right now.

Tight End

Start 'Em: Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate (at Atlanta Falcons)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate should see more playing time as teammate and fellow tight end O.J. Howard is out with an MCL sprain.

That should give Brate more opportunities against an Atlanta Falcons team that has allowed point totals of 43, 37 and 41 in their last three games. Atlanta is playing without nearly half of its Week 1 starting lineup on defense, and that has clearly hurt the team as it tries to stay afloat.

Given the matchup and potential for increased usage, Brate is a clear start 'em candidate.

Sit 'Em: Dallas Cowboys TE Geoff Swaim (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Geoff Swaim has stepped up in recent weeks, catching 11 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown.

However, Dallas has a tough Sunday matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who rank second in the NFL in fewest yards allowed per play. They're also top five in fewest passing touchdowns allowed (three), fewest yards per pass attempt and opposing quarterback rating.

That leaves Swaim (and the entire Dallas offense) in a tough spot. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is the only viable fantasy starter for Dallas on Sunday.