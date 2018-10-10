Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Drew Brees and the high-powered New Orleans Saints offense have carried many fantasy football teams so far this season, but fantasy managers need to look elsewhere for an NFL Week 6 victory.

Along with the NFC South squad, the Detroit Lions have a bye. Fortunately, though, there's a couple of potential shootouts to lean on heavily for points this weekend.

The first-ever matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady includes a pair of defense-optional teams in the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. Plus, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons could also light up the scoreboard.

We recommend leaning heavily on those clashes in fantasy lineups, and Week 6's rankings reflect that.

One important note: The rankings are based on the points-per-reception (PPR) format, not standard scoring.

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at NE)

2. Tom Brady, NE (vs. KC)

3. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. SF)

4. Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. TB)

5. Cam Newton, CAR (at WAS)

6. Jameis Winston, TB (at ATL)

7. Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. BUF)

8. Jared Goff, LAR (at DEN)

9. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at CIN)

10. Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. ARI)

11. Andy Dalton, CIN (vs. PIT)

12. Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. OAK)

Must-Start: Jameis Winston

Injuries have torn apart the Falcons defense. Jameis Winston, in his first start of the season, should capitalize on the absences.

Atlanta has surrendered three passing touchdowns to four straight quarterbacks. Last week, the Falcons snapped a streak of 300-plus-yard games to signal-callers—and Ben Roethlisberger had a mere 250. There's no signs that trend will change.

For good measure, the Bucs running game has the lowest per-carry average in the NFL. Not only is Atlanta's secondary vulnerable, Tampa will likely lean on the aerial attack anyway.

Sleeper: Derek Carr, OAK (vs. SEA)

Running Backs

1. Todd Gurley, LAR (at DEN)

2. Melvin Gordon, LAC (at CLE)

3. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. PHI)

4. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at WAS)

5. Kareem Hunt, KC (at NE)

6. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. JAX)

7. Sony Michel, NE (vs. KC)

8. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. PIT)

9. James Conner, PIT (at CIN)

10. Carlos Hyde, CLE (vs. LAC)

11. James White, NE (vs. KC)

12. Jordan Howard, CHI (at MIA)

13. David Johnson, ARI (at MIN)

14. Marshawn Lynch, OAK (vs. SEA)

15. Devonta Freeman, ATL (vs. TB)

16. T.J. Yeldon, JAX (at DAL)

17. Chris Thompson, WAS (vs. CAR)

18. Chris Carson, SEA (vs. OAK)

19. Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. ARI)

20. Isaiah Crowell, NYJ (vs. IND)

21. Phillip Lindsay, DEN (vs. LAR)

22. Adrian Peterson, WAS (vs. CAR)

23. LeSean McCoy, BUF (at HOU)

24. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. SF)

Must-Start: James White

No Week 6 matchup features a greater expected point total than the 59.5 for New England's date with Kansas City, according to OddsShark. That puts the implied score at 31.5 points for the Patriots compared to 28 for the Chiefs.

As if that's not enticing enough, Kansas City has struggled to defend pass-catching backs this season. Four players have at least five receptions, four reached 48 yards and three caught a touchdown. Last week, T.J. Yeldon had eight grabs for 69 yards and a score.

James White, meanwhile, has collected 44 targets with three games hitting a baseline of seven catches, 68 yards and a touchdown. Don't hesitate for a moment to put him in the lineup.

Sleeper: Tarik Cohen, CHI (at MIA)

Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown, PIT (at CIN)

2. Julio Jones, ATL (vs. TB)

3. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (vs. BUF)

4. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG (vs. PHI)

5. Davante Adams, GB (vs. SF)

6. A.J. Green, CIN (vs. PIT)

7. Tyreek Hill, KC (at NE)

8. Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. ARI)

9. Mike Evans, TB (at ATL)

10. Stefon Diggs, MIN (vs. ARI)

11. Keenan Allen, LAC (at CLE)

12. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at CIN)

13. Robert Woods, LAR (at DEN)

14. Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. LAC)

15. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. PIT)

16. Allen Robinson, CHI (at MIA)

17. Emmanuel Sanders, DEN (vs. LAR)

18. Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. TB)

19. Julian Edelman, NE (vs. KC)

20. Alshon Jeffery, PHI (at NYG)

21. John Brown, BAL (at TEN)

22. Corey Davis, TEN (vs. BAL)

23. Will Fuller, HOU (vs. BUF)

24. Doug Baldwin, SEA (vs. OAK)

Must-Start: Stefon Diggs

Adam Thielen has deservedly attracted much of the attention for Minnesota receivers, given his record-setting five straight 100-yard performances to begin the year.

Still, the Vikings have enjoyed regular contributions from Stefon Diggs, too. The speedy wideout has three games of nine-plus catches with at least 90 yards. Though he hasn't score a touchdown since Week 2, his target share can atone for any drought.

Arizona is relatively stingy against opposing receivers thanks to Patrick Peterson, so expectations should be tempered. But that doesn't mean to panic and sit Diggs this weekend.

Sleeper: Sammy Watkins, KC (at NE)

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, KC (at NE)

2. Zach Ertz, PHI (at NYG)

3. Rob Gronkowski, NE (vs. KC)

4. George Kittle, SF (at GB)

5. Jimmy Graham, GB (vs. SF)

6. Trey Burton, CHI (at MIA)

7. Jordan Reed, WAS (vs. CAR)

8. Jared Cook, OAK (vs. SEA)

9. Eric Ebron, IND (at NYJ)

10. Kyle Rudolph, MIN (vs. ARI)

11. Cameron Brate, TB (at ATL)

12. David Njoku, CLE (vs. LAC)

Must-Start: George Kittle

The Iowa connection is strong between C.J. Beathard and George Kittle.

In two starts since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, Beathard has found the tight end 11 times for 208 yards and one touchdown. That's the continuation of a torrid start for Kittle, whose 399 yards are the third-most at his position.

Already this season, three tight ends have posted 65-plus yards against Green Bay. Plus, if the Packers surge ahead of San Francisco as expected, Beathard will spend much of the second half throwing in hopes of a comeback. Successful or not, Kittle will be benefit.

Sleeper: Austin Hooper, ATL (vs. TB)

Defense/Special Teams

1. Chicago Bears (at MIA)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (at DAL)

3. Minnesota Vikings (vs. ARI)

4. Houston Texans (vs. BUF)

5. Los Angeles Rams (at DEN)

6. Baltimore Ravens (at TEN)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (at NYG)

8. Green Bay Packers (vs. SF)

9. Tennessee Titans (vs. BAL)

10. New York Jets (vs. IND)

11. Dallas Cowboys (vs. JAX)

12. Seattle Seahawks (vs. OAK)

Must-Start: Baltimore Ravens

Despite a frustrating day from Joe Flacco and the offense in a loss to Cleveland, the Ravens continued their excellent defense.

For three straight weeks, Baltimore has ceded 14 points or fewer. The unit has posted nine sacks and four takeaways during that span. This week, the Ravens have another favorable matchup with a relatively uninspiring Tennessee Titans offense.

Tennessee ranks 29th in both points and yards per game, whereas Baltimore's defense boasts top-three marks in both categories.

Sleeper: Indianapolis Colts (vs. NYJ)

All rankings via Yahoo! Fantasy and current as of Oct. 9.