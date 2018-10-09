Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Says Dallas Hasn't Had No. 1 WR in 'Several Years'

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are 30th in the league in passing yards per game this season and could use a No. 1 receiver to open things up for quarterback Dak Prescott, but Dez Bryant would not fill the need.

At least according to owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Todd Archer of ESPN.com) and said Dallas hasn't had a No. 1 receiver for "several years," which coincides with Bryant's tenure on the team. Jones listed Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones and Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins as examples of top guys, saying, "There's not but about a handful of those in the NFL."

Bryant took to Twitter to respond and suggested he could at least provide first downs for a struggling passing game:

Dallas released him in April and added wide receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson. Archer noted it tried to sign Sammy Watkins but couldn't, as he joined the Kansas City Chiefs.

That Jones used Hopkins as an example of a No. 1 receiver is notable since he torched the Cowboys for nine catches and 151 yards in Houston's win on Sunday. Those numbers alone would almost lead the Dallas offense through five games, considering Cole Beasley has a team-best 193 receiving yards.

Tight end Geoff Swaim (159) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (155) are second and third, respectively, underscoring the team's lack of game-changing wide receivers.

That in turn allows defenses to stack the box and cut off rushing lanes for Elliott. It's a testament to his individual talent he is still the league's leading rusher with 480 yards. The 2-3 Cowboys would be lost on offense without him.

Jones was right in that Bryant lost his No. 1 status over the past few years, as the three-time Pro Bowler struggled to replicate his 2012-14 impact, a period in which he topped 1,200 yards and had at least 12 touchdown catches for three straight seasons. His 838 receiving yards in 2017 represented his highest output of the last three years, as he struggled to create separation.

Still, the Dallas aerial attack is floundering without him.