Ex-Chargers Owner Alex Spanos Dies at Age 95

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

Alex Spanos, owner of the San Diego Chargers, is pictured in 1986. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers owner Alex Spanos died Tuesday morning. He was 95.

The Chargers announced the news on their official website.

"We have no words that can adequately express our sadness with his passing," the team wrote in the statement. "We will continue to honor his legacy by dedicating ourselves to making a difference in the community and throughout our country."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

