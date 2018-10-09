Ex-Chargers Owner Alex Spanos Dies at Age 95

Uncredited/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers owner Alex Spanos died Tuesday morning. He was 95.

The Chargers announced the news on their official website.

"We have no words that can adequately express our sadness with his passing," the team wrote in the statement. "We will continue to honor his legacy by dedicating ourselves to making a difference in the community and throughout our country."

