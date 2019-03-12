Report: DeVante Parker to Sign New 2-Year, $13 Million Dolphins Contract

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver DeVante Parker are reportedly close to agreeing on a two-year contract worth up to $13 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted Tuesday.

Entering his fifth NFL season, Parker has struggled to live up to lofty expectations after becoming the No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft out of Louisville.

Limited by finger and quad injuries, he appeared in just 11 games last season, registering career lows with 24 receptions for 309 yards and one touchdown.



With Parker seemingly falling behind the likes of Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant on the depth chart, The Athletic's Michael Lombardi reported Oct. 8 the Dolphins were talking to "several teams" about a potential trade involving Parker ahead of the 2018 deadline, but no deal happened.

He's talented player with the ideal receiver build at 6'3" and 216 pounds, but injuries and inconsistency have plagued him. The 26-year-old has yet to appear in all 16 games in a season, and he is coming off a miserable campaign.

Parker's most productive year came in 2016 when he caught 56 passes for a career-high 744 yards and four touchdowns in 15 contests.

Although his career has been disappointing, re-signing him at a reasonable price was a low-risk, high-reward move for a Dolphins team that lacks a true No. 1 wideout.

If Parker bounces back in 2019, he has a chance to supplant Stills as the top target in Miami, which is something he'll likely be given every opportunity to do.

It isn't yet clear who will throw Parker passes in 2019 with Ryan Tannehill expected to be released, although the Dolphins are linked to veteran free agent Tyrod Taylor and want to take a quarterback in the draft, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

With a new quarterback and new coaching staff, Parker will look to start fresh in Miami next season.