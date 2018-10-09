Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

As we've seen numerous times this season, one individual NFL game has the capability of becoming a fantasy football gold mine where a handful of players break out and produce monster performances that dictate the entire week.

For example, if you didn't have any Tampa Bay Buccaneers or New Orleans Saints when they combined for 88 points in Week 1, you definitely didn't win on daily-fantasy sites and perhaps had issues in season-long matchups.

Looking at the Week 6 slate, we have a few potential shootouts where players go off for huge games. One in particular looks enticing, and four of the recommendations below are from that matchup.

Here's a look at some start 'em/sit 'em candidates for quarterback, running back, wideout and tight end for Week 6 in addition to sleepers for each position.

Quarterback

Start 'Em: Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson vs. Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium in London

The Oakland Raiders have allowed 6.8 yards per play, which is the second-worst mark in the NFL and dead-last among teams who have played five games. Furthermore, Oakland has just six sacks and five takeaways.

That should bode well for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who hasn't thrown an interception since Week 2 and has been protected better (six sacks in three games) after a rough opening two weeks (12 sacks total).

Expect an efficient outing for the seventh-year pro.

Sit 'Em: Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers at Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have allowed just 6.0 net passing yards per attempt, which is the eighth-best mark in the league. They're a tough matchup for the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers, who have to travel on the road for this one.

The Browns have too much talent on defense to let the Chargers run wild in their home stadium here. Edge-rusher Myles Garrett (five sacks), cornerback Denzel Ward (three interceptions) and linebacker Joe Schobert (26 tackles) should slow down the Bolt attack.

Sleeper: Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr vs. Seattle Seahawks at Wembley Stadium in London

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has more interceptions (eight) than touchdowns (seven), but his 71.3 percent completion rate is fourth in the league. He now gets to face a Seahawks defense sans six-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who suffered a lower left leg fracture and is out for the season.

Carr hasn't thrown for fewer than 268 passing yards this season. Expect a 300-yard day at minimum for the ex-Fresno State star.

Running Back

Start 'Em: Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams' lone weakness this year may be the run defense, as the team has allowed 5.0 yards per carry (fourth-worst in the NFL). They barely held off the Seahawks in a 33-31 win in part because Seattle running backs Chris Carson and Mike Davis ran for 184 yards.

The Denver Broncos should take a page out of the Seahawks' playbook and run Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman as much as they can on Sunday. Lindsay is getting a few more looks (he has 12 more touches despite playing one fewer half), so give him the starting nod.

Sit 'Em: Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy at Houston Texans

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy had nearly as many touches in his team's 13-12 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday (26) as he did against three other teams in losses (29).

Ultimately, McCoy's usage is dependent upon the game script. If the team is losing, then McCoy simply won't get enough carries to make him a viable fantasy starter. But if the team is in the game, then McCoy will be counted upon consistently. A date at the Houston Texans may foreshadow the latter result, as OddsShark as Houston as a 10-point favorite.

Sleeper: Seattle Seahawks RB Mike Davis vs. Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium in London

As noted before in the Wilson section, the Oakland Raiders defense has struggled in numerous areas. However, the most concerning could be the run defense, as it has given up have allowed team rushing totals of 208, 168 and 140 yards in three separate matchups.

Chris Carson and Mike Davis could therefore have big games. Carson is probably locked in as a second running back option on fantasy teams given that he's amassed 51 carries in his last two games. He also got the bulk of the 'Hawks' rushing load Sunday as he had 19 carries compared to Davis' 12 on Sunday.

However, Davis is a sleeper and could get close to 15 touches (he had 14 against the Rams last Sunday).

Wide Receiver

Start 'Em: New England Patriots WR Josh Gordon vs. Kansas City Chiefs

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon only played on 26 percent of snaps last Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts, but he made an impact thanks to two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. He caught two passes for 32 yards despite playing 22 percent of snaps the week before.

Gordon's production should improve as his snap count increases. He has a game with the Kansas City Chiefs that has a massive 59-point over/under total, per OddsShark. Points should come in bunches for this one, and Gordon could be in line for a breakout game.

Sit 'Em: Atlanta Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is on a roll thanks to 10 catches for 184 yards and one touchdown in his last two games. However, he had just 73 total yards in his first three games and hasn't eclipsed the 800-yard mark in a season once in his career.

Sanu is a solid possession receiver who is more than capable of moving the sticks, but he averages just 11.4 yards per reception lifetime and isn't a consistent big-play threat.

Although he has a solid matchup with the Buccaneers Sunday, the Falcons have numerous options who can siphon away targets and scoring opportunities from Sanu. He's best on the bench for Week 6.

Sleeper: Houston Texans WR Keke Coutee vs. Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee caught 11 passes for 109 yards on 15 targets in his debut against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. He received extra targets with Will Fuller V sitting out most of the game with an injury and the matchup developing into a 37-34 shootout, but Coutee's efficiency was encouraging.

However, the much better sign for Coutee's fantasy prospects occurred Sunday as he caught six passes (on seven targets) for 51 yards and a touchdown in a 19-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys. If quarterback Deshaun Watson trusts Coutee that much after just two games together, then he's a must-add in fantasy football and could start in the flex spot.

Tight End

Start 'Em: Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku vs. Los Angeles Chargers



After catching six passes for 69 yards on 11 targets on Sunday, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has now seen seven or more targets in four of five games this season.

That consistent usage will make him an every-week starter during a year where there's a clear top tier of four tight ends and not much else on the fantasy radar.

Sit 'Em: Arizona Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones at Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones has just 10 catches for 123 yards and one touchdown on 25 targets through five games.

While he has been on the field for more than 80 percent of his team's offensive snaps and is getting used to rookie quarterback Josh Rosen (the two have played just two full games together), Seals-Jones is tough to trust right now for fantasy leagues. He should be a backup fantasy tight end at most.

Sleeper: Seattle Seahawks TE Nick Vannett vs. Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium in London

Nick Vannett is the Seattle Seahawks' clear top option at tight end right now as rookie Will Dissly suffered a season-ending injury and veteran Ed Dickson isn't going to be back for a couple weeks.

Vannett saw the field for 83 percent of snaps and caught three of four pass attempts for 43 yards last Sunday. If you're looking for a starting tight end, he could be a good option against a Raiders defense that has struggled.