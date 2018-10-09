WWE Making Huge Mistake Allowing Shawn Michaels to Wrestle at Crown Jewel

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Shawn Michaels announced Monday during Raw that he would be coming out of retirement for another match at WWE Crown Jewel in November.

No matter how much Michaels is being paid for the Saudi Arabia show, it’s the wrong move for WWE.

HBK has not wrestled since 2010 and is 53 years old, so it is natural to suspect that the combination of ring rust and the extended absence will make the legend a shell of the Superstar he was in his prime.

Don’t believe me? Just look at how The Undertaker, Kane and Michaels performed at Super Show-Down. While Triple H proved he can still go in the ring, the other three men looked slow, tired and plodding throughout the bout.

Instead of having the four bona fide legends wrestle each other—D-Generation X vs. the Brothers of Destruction—they should square off against some of the younger Superstars on the roster in order to build much-needed stars for the future.

While there is no doubt that wrestling fans will tune in to WWE Programming to see what HBK and company will do at Crown Jewel, the legends are taking up spots and time from the wrestlers who are on television every single week carrying the company in 2018.

In the tag team match in Saudi Arabia, it will be easy for WWE to hide Michaels’ weaknesses by letting Triple H carry the bulk of the workload in the ring. The problem is the storyline is obviously heading toward HBK returning for a one-on-one match, likely against Undertaker.

Not only will the WWE ask Michaels to go from not wrestling for eight years to working multiple matches over the course of just a few months, but he will also have to square off against a man who needs a challenger who can shoulder much of the load in a match.

After seeing legendary bouts between HBK and Undertaker at WrestleMania in past years, the two men standing toe-to-toe again could tarnish the legacy of both wrestlers. No one wants to remember them struggling through a singles match together instead of making us fall in love with the sport all over again.

HBK had stayed away from wrestling following his retirement and built so much respect for sticking to his word. With the money involved in Crown Jewel likely playing a role in swaying the Hall of Famer out of retirement, some believe Michaels is already tarnishing his legacy.

If Michaels returns to the ring only to be a shell of the Showstopper, the WWE will be hurting the long-term credibility of one of its greatest wrestlers.

