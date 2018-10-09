NFL Week 6 Picks: Predicting the Winner of All 14 Matchups

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Oftentimes, we're too quick to label games as must-win early in the season. However, for multiple teams that made the playoffs last year, a Week 6 loss would raise legitimate concerns about a trip back to the postseason.

The Atlanta Falcons (1-4) have lost all their games by six points or fewer. It's a team still battling without multiple key players on defense, but it's a no-excuses bottom-line business, and this club desperately needs a win to snap a three-game skid. If head coach Dan Quinn's group falls to 1-5, a playoff run would seem improbable in the NFC.

On the subject of three-game slides, the Philadelphia Eagles have one of their own. The defending champions don't have a situation as dire as the Falcons because the division-leading Washington Redskins remain within reach at 2-2.

However, a four-game losing streak would put the Eagles' playoff hopes in early doubt. Perhaps quarterback Carson Wentz isn't quite himself coming off an ACL injury.

The marquee matchup of the week will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots in the Sunday Night Football slot. We'll likely see two explosive offenses go score-for-score, with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes leading the charge for their respective teams. Who comes out on top?

We'll predict the winners and scores of each Week 6 contest with an in-depth look at three intriguing matchups.

Week 6 Picks

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: Eagles 27-23

Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 28-21

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets: Jets 23-21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 31-30

Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins: Panthers 26-20

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 34-19

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 24-23

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns: Chargers 27-24

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans: Texans 22-16

Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins: Bears: 24-21

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: 30-24

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans: Ravens 20-16

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys: Jaguars 24-14

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots 34-31

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers: Packers 38-17

Philadelphia Eagles Snap 3-Game Skid

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Following a 23-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the champions look like they're on the ropes. The Eagles haven't scored 24 points in a game this season.

Wentz and wideout Alshon Jeffery have recovered from their injuries, but they haven't helped push this club back into the win column on a three-game losing streak.

The Eagles and their offense should flourish against the New York Giants, who allowed 33 points in back-to-back outings to the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. Based on sacks, Big Blue has one of the least effective pass rushes in the league, with six in the category, which ranks last along with the Oakland Raiders.

Defensively, Philadelphia shouldn't have an issue stifling New York's inconsistent 28th-ranked ground attack. Quarterback Eli Manning may also feel pressure from a defensive unit with 12 sacks in five weeks.

Atlanta Falcons Save Their Season with Division Win

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

A 1-5 start would make the Falcons a long shot to reach the playoffs in a competitive NFC with a pair of one-loss teams in the division. Atlanta can't afford to drop two out of three games within the NFC South six weeks into the year.

The Falcons defense has been hit with significant injuries. The team placed starting safeties Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) on injured reserve along with middle linebacker Deion Jones (foot). Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will miss an extended period with an ankle injury, but the offense can still outscore opponents with a healthy unit.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have surrendered the most points and rank 31st in yards allowed leading into Week 6. It's an opportune time for the Falcons to regain some confidence with a strong offensive performance at home to salvage their season.

Play-caller Steve Sarkisian can utilize a three-man backfield featuring Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith to control the clock. Even if Atlanta can't accumulate 100 yards on the ground against the fourth-ranked run defense, it's important to keep the Buccaneers offense on the sideline with quarterback Jameis Winston back under center following an extra week of preparation.

Kansas City Chiefs Outscore New England Patriots in High-Scoring Matchup

Al Bello/Getty Images

Mahomes finally hit a speed bump against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense; he didn't throw a single touchdown pass Sunday. The 23-year-old should find the end zone through the air in a favorable matchup.

The Patriots have allowed 11 passing touchdowns in five contests. Over the last few years, New England's defense has developed a reputation for bending in yardage but tightening up in the red zone. The Chiefs have enough weapons around Mahomes to rack up points.

Mahomes can look to Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins or Travis Kelce in the passing attack. They've scored a combined seven touchdowns as receivers. Running back Kareem Hunt has 208 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns over the last two games.

The Patriots can match Kansas City's firepower with Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Rob Gronkowski and James White catching out of the backfield, but the Chiefs defense has shown the ability to make critical stops and force turnovers in the last two weeks.

New England turned the ball over multiple times in three out of five outings, while Kansas City goes into Week 6 tied for the least giveaways (three) in the league.