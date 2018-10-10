MLB Teams Set Up to Dominate a Likely Chaotic Offseason Trade Market

1 of 8

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Under-the-Radar Buyer: Seattle Mariners

Jerry Dipoto took over as general manager of the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 28, 2015.

He's completed 58 trades, according to a quick run through the team's transaction history at Baseball Reference.

So while the Mariners have one of the thinnest farm systems in baseball—ranked 30th in our latest update—it's impossible to overlook them as potential players on the offseason trade market.

Under-the-Radar Seller: San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants need to blow things up and start from scratch.

However, with $140.9 million committed to eight players—all of whom besides Madison Bumgarner and his $12 million club option will be difficult to move—that'll be easier said than done.

That said, they do have some trade chips if they decide to be proactive.

Veteran relievers Will Smith (54 G, 2.55 ERA, 12.1 K/9), Tony Watson (72 G, 2.59 ERA, 9.8 K/9) and Sam Dyson (74 G, 2.69 ERA, 7.2 K/9) had strong seasons, and each has a team-friendly contract situation.

Smith is entering his final year of arbitration after earning just $2.5 million in 2018, Watson is signed for $3.5 million next year, and Dyson has two years of arbitration remaining.

Every one could bring a decent prospect return, and none of them factors in as a long-term piece, so the Giants could have a major impact on the reliever market.

Offseason Wild Card: San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres could opt to sell high on relievers Kirby Yates (65 G, 2.14 ERA, 12.9 K/9) and Craig Stammen (73 G, 2.73 ERA, 10.0 K/9) if teams make them offers they can't refuse.

They could also be buyers, however, if the right opportunities present themselves.

While they won't be ready to contend in 2018, the Padres have a bright future thanks to a farm system that earned the No. 1 spot in our latest rankings.

If an impact player with years of remaining control becomes available on the trade market, don't count out the Padres as a potential suitor. They have the prospect talent to pull off a major trade, and they could be motivated to do just that with contention around the corner.