Conor McGregor Called Dana White Requesting Rematch Fight with Khabib

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

According to UFC president Dana White, Conor McGregor has already spoken to him to ask for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor suffered his fourth loss in professional MMA at UFC 229 on Saturday at the hands of the Russian, as he was forced to tap out in Round 4.

Despite Nurmagomedov largely dominating the bout, White told First Take (h/t Brett Okamoto of ESPN) on Monday that the Irishman is keen to go again.

"[Nurmagomedov] has to go before the Nevada commission, and we have to see what's going to happen with Khabib and this whole mess," he said. "But McGregor has already called me, wanting a rematch. That's what Conor has asked for. We'll see what happens with Khabib and what's next."

