Conor McGregor Called Dana White Requesting Rematch Fight with Khabib

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia faces Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
According to UFC president Dana White, Conor McGregor has already spoken to him to ask for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. 

McGregor suffered his fourth loss in professional MMA at UFC 229 on Saturday at the hands of the Russian, as he was forced to tap out in Round 4.

Despite Nurmagomedov largely dominating the bout, White told First Take (h/t Brett Okamoto of ESPN) on Monday that the Irishman is keen to go again.

"[Nurmagomedov] has to go before the Nevada commission, and we have to see what's going to happen with Khabib and this whole mess," he said. "But McGregor has already called me, wanting a rematch. That's what Conor has asked for. We'll see what happens with Khabib and what's next."

        

