Paige Responds to Alberto El Patron Criticizing Her Mental Health on Instagram

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

WWE SmackDown Live general manager Paige has fired back against ex-boyfriend Alberto El Patron, criticizing him for commenting on her mental health status.

"Don't make fun of someone who has mental health issues," Paige told Lillian Garcia on the Chasing Glory podcast (h/t Pro Wrestling Sheet). "Because he knew at that point how depressed and how, like I was on rock bottom, and how I wanted to kill myself. He knew all that stuff. So to throw that out there like that—it's pretty mean."

El Patron replied to a comment regarding his new girlfriend on Instagram last month.

"Yes and this one doesn't have more than 9 police reports against her, or 3 arrests in different states or committed in 2 mental hospitals like the one you mentioned did," El Patron said, referring to Paige.

Paige and El Patron dated from 2016-2017. During that time, hackers leaked nude photos and sex tapes of Paige. She said the fallout from those events led her to have suicidal thoughts and a bout with anorexia.

"You don't talk like that about a woman—especially on the internet for everyone to see. Just keep your mouth shut," Paige told Garcia. "If you don't like me, that's fine. We haven't had any contact for over a year. It baffles me."