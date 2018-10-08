Khabib's Teammate Zubaira Tukhugov Attacked Conor McGregor 'As Promised'

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: (R-L) Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia reacts after submitting Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC featherweight and Khabib Nurmagomedov teammate Zubaira Tukhugov has admitted to "slapping" Conor McGregor during the brawl that followed his defeat at UFC 229, saying he promised to do so beforehand.

Sportswriter Karim Zidan shared and translated this video of the 27-year-old in which he talked about the attack:

MailOnline's Daniel Matthews identified Tukhugov as one of the men who jumped into the Octagon after the bout and a teammate of lightweight champion Nurmagomedov.

   

