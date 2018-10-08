Khabib's Teammate Zubaira Tukhugov Attacked Conor McGregor 'As Promised'October 8, 2018
UFC featherweight and Khabib Nurmagomedov teammate Zubaira Tukhugov has admitted to "slapping" Conor McGregor during the brawl that followed his defeat at UFC 229, saying he promised to do so beforehand.
Sportswriter Karim Zidan shared and translated this video of the 27-year-old in which he talked about the attack:
UFC fighter Zubaira Tukhugov is bragging on social media about attacking Conor McGregor at #UFC229: “I slapped him as promised. I promised to make him answer for his words and I did." https://t.co/Iy2QYlUmEt
MailOnline's Daniel Matthews identified Tukhugov as one of the men who jumped into the Octagon after the bout and a teammate of lightweight champion Nurmagomedov.
