Khabib's Teammate Zubaira Tukhugov Attacked Conor McGregor 'As Promised'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC featherweight and Khabib Nurmagomedov teammate Zubaira Tukhugov has admitted to "slapping" Conor McGregor during the brawl that followed his defeat at UFC 229, saying he promised to do so beforehand.

Sportswriter Karim Zidan shared and translated this video of the 27-year-old in which he talked about the attack:

MailOnline's Daniel Matthews identified Tukhugov as one of the men who jumped into the Octagon after the bout and a teammate of lightweight champion Nurmagomedov.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.