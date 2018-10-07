Mike Tomlin Says Penalties Were a 'Joke' in Steelers Win: 'I'm Pissed About It'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 25: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against the Tennessee Titans during a preseason game on August 25, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin complained about the penalties called after his team's 41-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, Tomlin explained why he thinks the some of the flags being thrown are hurting the NFL.

"We gotta get better as a National Football League," he said. "Man, these penalties are costing people games and jobs. We gotta get 'em correct. And so I'm pissed about it, to be quite honest with you. But that's all I'm gonna say on it."

     

