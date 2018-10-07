Stephen Curry Hits Wild No-Look Half-Court Shot During Warriors Practice

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Stephen Curry is the best shooter in the game, but now it's just plain unfair.

The Golden State Warriors guard knocked down a half-court shot during Sunday practice that was little more than a nonchalant, over-the-shoulder toss:

The fans in attendance loved it, and it reinforced the notion that Curry's shooting practice is nearly as much fun to watch as his games. However, the latest make might have been too good.

Were there magnets in the ball? Is there some sort of cheat code? Is he really in the Matrix?

As long as he makes shots like this one, it's hard to believe he is playing the same game as everyone else.