Kirk Cousins, Vikings Edge Carson Wentz, Eagles in NFC Championship Rematch

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Facing a stiff road test against the defending Super Bowl champions Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings got back on track with a 23-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Coming off back-to-back losses in which they allowed 65 points, the Vikings took advantage of an Eagles offense that struggled to find a rhythm until the fourth quarter. Carson Wentz's final stat line—24-of-35 for 311 yards and two touchdowns—masks the amount of pressure he went up against for the second straight week.

Minnesota's passing game had no such issues attacking the Eagles defense. Kirk Cousins played a near-perfect game by going 30-of-37 for 301 yards and one touchdown. Adam Thielen continues to be an unstoppable force with five straight 100-yard games to start this season.

What's Next?

The Vikings will return home on Oct. 14 to host the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET. The Eagles have a quick turnaround as they head to MetLife Stadium for a Thursday night showdown against the New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.