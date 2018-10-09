Ranking the Biggest MLB Postseason Choke Jobs of All Time

0 of 10

The 2018 Boston Red Sox finished the regular season 108-54, a win total only eight teams have surpassed in big league history.

Boston is locked in an American League Division Series showdown with the archrival New York Yankees. We don't know what its playoff fate will be.

Here's an intriguing question: If the Red Sox fall short of winning the Commissioner's Trophy, where would they rank among the game's all-time postseason chokers?

To arrive at an answer, we checked in on the winningest squads of all time that failed to win a title. We narrowed our focus to the World Series era (which began in 1903) and considered win totals rather than winning percentage.

While regular-season win totals informed the rankings, we considered other factors such as hype, expectations and historical context.

We'll begin with six teams that reached the 104-win threshold and qualified for the postseason but failed to win it all, and then we'll look at nine more instances of great campaigns that went up in October flames.