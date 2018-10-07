Week 6 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

If you picked up Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to start on your fantasy football team for Week 5, then you might be sharper than many other players as the rookie caught seven passes for 68 yards and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions.



Every week presents a new opportunity to find a solid player on the waiver wire, though, so here's a look at some potential Week 6 adds. Players who are rostered in 50 percent or more of Yahoo leagues were not included.

Week 6 Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

New York Jets WR Robby Anderson (34 percent) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore (19 percent) at Washington Redskins

Seattle Seahawks RB Mike Davis (19 percent) at Oakland Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Donte Moncrief (13 percent) at Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (9 percent) vs. San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (9 percent) at Minnesota Vikings

Los Angeles Rams WR Josh Reynolds (0 percent) at Denver Broncos

San Francisco 49ers RB Kyle Juszczyk (0 percent) at Green Bay Packers

New York Jets WR Robby Anderson (34 Percent) vs. Indianapolis Colts

After catching 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns last year, New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was off to a slow 2018 campaign, amassing just eight catches for 108 yards and one touchdown through four weeks.

The Jets' change at quarterback may have played a part as veteran Josh McCown gave way to rookie Sam Darnold, who had a better rapport with pass-catcher Quincy Enunwa (21 catches, 278 yards, one touchdowns) in September.

The third-year wideout broke out Sunday against the Denver Broncos, however, as he caught three passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Although Anderson saw just five targets, it's possible his connection with Darnold on Sunday foreshadows a better rapport between the duo. Anderson is also a proven deep threat who can break off a big play at any time and doesn't need double-digit targets for a big game.

On Sunday, the Jets host the Indianapolis Colts, who are dealing with an inordinate amount of injuries. Anderson could be in line for back-to-back noteworthy performances.

Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore (19 Percent) at Washington Redskins

After touching the ball just four times in his team's first three games, Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore caught four passes for 49 yards and added an 18-yard run off a reserve in a 33-31 win over the New York Giants.

The most important of Moore's plays occurred late in the fourth quarter as he snared a 20-yard pass from quarterback Cam Newton to kickstart a game-winning drive that ended with a Graham Gano 63-yard field goal.

Not only did Newton trust the rookie in such a big moment, but Moore came through en route to his best performance thus far.

The question is whether Moore emerges as the team's No. 2 wide receiver behind top man Devin Funchess. The Carolina depth chart is crowded with Curtis Samuel, Jairus Wright and Torrey Smith in addition to the aforementioned duo, but Moore is a first-round pick who is arguably the most talented of the bunch.

Moore faces the Washington Redskins next Sunday. The 'Skins have allowed just 5.4 yards per pass attempt through Week 4, but if Moore receives more opportunities based off his solid Week 5 performance, he could be a nice Week 6 sleeper.

Seattle Seahawks RB Mike Davis (19 Percent) at Oakland Raiders

Seattle Seahawks running back Mike Davis may be in a backfield timeshare with Chris Carson right now, but he's a strong Sunday add against the Oakland Raiders.

The Silver and Black allowed the second-most rushing yards per carry through four weeks (5.6) and also gave up 179 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns to Los Angeles Chargers running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler in a 26-10 loss.

The Raiders also allowed 105 yards and two scores (on three carries) to Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, 107 yards on 14 carries to the Denver Broncos' Phillip Lindsay and 147 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.

Obviously there is a trend, as the Raiders are susceptible to big days on the ground against opposing running backs.

That's a good sign for Davis, who has been efficient in his past two games thanks to 169 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries. He's also caught six passes for 30 yards.