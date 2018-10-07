Isaiah Crowell, Robby Anderson, Sam Darnold Fantasy Outlook After Week 5

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos did fantasy football owners some favors Sunday, with Isaiah Crowell, Robby Anderson and Sam Darnold all enjoying big days in Week 5.

Crowell ran for a career-high 219 yards and a touchdown in New York's 34-16 win. He also caught one pass for 12 yards.

Here's everything you need to know about Crowell's fantasy value: Heading into this week, he was the Jets' leading rusher (171 yards) but was owned in just 76 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues.

Fans have been rightfully skeptical about what Crowell brings to the table. In his previous three games, he had 69 combined rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Perhaps Crowell will create clear distance between himself and Bilal Powell in terms of touches heading into Week 6. But as long as he and Powell are sharing the ball in New York's backfield, Crowell isn't worth starting in standard leagues.

While Darnold's passing yardage isn't all that impressive (198 yards), his three touchdowns helped pad his fantasy point total. Two of those touchdowns went to Anderson, who finished with three receptions for 123 yards and the two scores.

Much like Crowell, Darnold needs to demonstrate more consistency to warrant serious fantasy consideration.

Through his first four games, Darnold had 868 passing yards. A large chunk of that came in Week 2, when he threw for 334 yards in a 20-12 defeat to the Miami Dolphins.

Don't buy too much into one game and leave Darnold on the waiver wire in Week 6.

Anderson's value is obviously tied to Darnold to some extent, and his low reception total is most concerning. Even after factoring in Sunday's numbers, he has only 11 receptions in five games.

The third-year pass-catcher remains a deep threat, as evidenced by his 76-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Broncos. However, he had one reception totaling more than 17 yards coming into Week 5.

Anderson appears to be strictly a matchup play in standard fantasy leagues.