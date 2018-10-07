Odds Released for Packers to Cut Mason Crosby After 4 Missed FGs, 1 Extra Point

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

NFL kickers have slim margins for error, and Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby could learn that the hard way after missing four field goals and an extra point against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

In fact, Crosby may be on such thin ice that Bovada released odds during the Packers' Week 5 game regarding the kicker's job security.

At the time the odds were posted, Crosby keeping his job was listed at -200 (bet $200 to win $100), while bettors could get +150 odds (bet $100 to win $150) that he will be cut before Week 6.

Crosby missed from 41, 42 and 38 yards out as the Packers entered halftime down 24-0 at Ford Field. In the second half he missed an extra point as well as a 56-yard attempt.

Prior to Sunday's NFC North showdown, the 12-year veteran had made 10 of his 11 attempts, with his lone miss coming from outside of 50 yards.

The 34-year-old has encountered his fair share of struggles since he latched on with the Packers in 2007, including a 2012 season that saw him convert just 63.6 percent of his total field-goal attempts. Crosby was also shaky last season and finished with a 78.9 percent conversion rate.



Through all of those issues, the Packers have stood by Crosby.

So while Sunday was a serious lowlight, it stands to reason he will be afforded a bit more rope than the average kicker when Green Bay brass assesses his place on the roster.