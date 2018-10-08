NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Le'Veon Bell's Status, Deone Bucannon and More

Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to earn a 41-17 victory against the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 5, but that win does not solve all of head coach Mike Tomlin's problems.

The head coach has seen his team struggle through the first two games with a 2-2-1 record, and the offense that features Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown has not been a smooth-running operation. It has had its ups and downs, and consistency has been one of the key missing characteristics.

One of the major reasons for that is the absence of Le'Veon Bell, who engaged the team in a holdout throughout the summer and he has forfeited five game checks because he has missed the first five weeks of the season.

With the Week 8 trade deadline within sight, there is a chance that there could be some movement between the player and the team, according to NFL insider Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports.

The possibilities include Bell returning to the Steelers and playing with them, or a trade prior to the deadline following the Tuesday after the games that are played during Week 8.

LaCanfora's report included league sources saying that the Steelers are willing to deal Bell for "the right price." That would almost certainly mean that the Steelers would have to complete a sign-and-trade type of deal or else it would be unlikely they could get significant value for a player, who is regularly considered to be one of the two or three best running backs in the league.

If Bell reports prior to Week 7, he would likely have two weeks to get ready for game action. The Steelers have a bye that week and they might use a roster exemption the following week when they host the Cleveland Browns.

If he reports to the Steelers, ends his holdout and is not traded, he should make them a better and more dangerous team throughout the second half of the year. But it's difficult to see Bell remaining in Pittsburgh on a long-term basis.

The best option for both the players and the team may be a sign-and-trade agreement.

Elsewhere, there have been rumblings about the Arizona Cardinals being willing to move 2014 first-round pick Deone Bucannon and 2017 first-round draft pick Haason Reddick in trades.

Neither Bucannon, a hybrid linebacker-safety, nor Reddick, a linebacker, are getting much use in Arizona's defense to this point in the season, and the team has concerns, according to another LaCanfora report.

Reddick is having a hard time picking up the system, and he has lost his job to fellow linebacker Gerald Hodges. Bucannnon had started with the Cardinals through the 2017 season, but he does not appear to be a good fit in the system employed by head coach Steve Wilks.

Both Bucannon and Reddick are likely to attract attention prior to the trade deadline.