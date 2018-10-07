Glazer: Pat Shurmur Was 'Absolutely Livid' with Odell Beckham Jr.'s Comments

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur didn't appreciate comments made by Odell Beckham Jr. earlier in the week.

Per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper), Shurmur was "absolutely livid" when Beckham said the Giants are lacking heart and energy.

Glazer added that Beckham did apologize to his teammates for sending the "wrong message" with his comments.

Beckham questioned the Giants' heart and energy in an interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson (h/t USA Today's Lorenzo Reyes):

“A lot of it has to do with the energy that we don't have, that we don't bring every single day. And you know me. I'm a passionate, energetic person. I always have to have that. If I don't, it's going be a problem for me.

"And just playing with some heart. We just need to play with some heart. We're only 1-3. The year we went 11-5, we were 2-3. We ended up being 2-3 after five games. So you never know when you can go on a run. But it's just a matter of when we’re going to go on a run."

Shurmur refuted Beckham's statement, telling reporters on Friday the Giants have "a heck of a lot of heart" and play with "a lot of energy."

The results haven't been there so far for the Giants. They enter Week 5 with a 1-3 record and rank 29th in the NFL with 18.3 points per game.