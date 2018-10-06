Rishard Matthews Rumors: Ex-Titans WR to Work out for Browns, Cardinals

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Rishard Matthews #18 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 23, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 9-6. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former Tennessee Titans receiver Rishard Matthews will reportedly get a couple of looks this week.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Matthews will work out for the Cleveland Browns on Monday and the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

