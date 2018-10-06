Rishard Matthews Rumors: Ex-Titans WR to Work out for Browns, Cardinals

Rishard Matthews Rumors: Ex-Titans WR to Work out for Browns, CardinalsOctober 6, 2018
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Former Tennessee Titans receiver Rishard Matthews will reportedly get a couple of looks this week.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Matthews will work out for the Cleveland Browns on Monday and the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.
