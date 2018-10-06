Antonio Brown Compares Connection with Ben Roethlisberger to Wi-Fi

Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have stumbled out of the gates to a 1-2-1 start, in part because quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and receiver Antonio Brown haven't quite clicked yet this season.

For the six-time Pro Bowl wideout, being on the same page as Roethlisberger is a work in progress.

"It's like Wi-Fi, you know," Brown said on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Sometimes the connection is poor. Sometimes the connection is great. But it's always connected."

All that said, Brown still has 29 catches for 272 yards and three touchdowns through four games. In other words, it could be much worse.

However, he was spotted having a sideline confrontation with Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner in Week 2 and left the locker room after the game before the media was allowed in.

Brown is just one year removed from putting himself in the NFL MVP conversation by hauling in 101 receptions for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns (with just one score through four games in 2017). He missed the final two games of the regular season, though, due to a calf injury.

With Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell still holding out, the pressure has been on Roethlisberger and Brown to carry the offense—and the team. Pittsburgh has to be hoping for high-speed Wi-Fi moving forward if it wants to return to the postseason.