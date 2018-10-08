NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 6

0 of 32

Five weeks into the 2018 NFL season, some things are becoming apparent.

It's a good year to be an offensive powerhouse; both of the league's remaining undefeated teams chew up yardage and score points by the bushel.

It's a bad year to be a football fan in the Bay Area; the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers are a combined 2-8 after both lost on Sunday.

We know that the Cincinnati Bengals are better than we thought they'd be. We know that the Atlanta Falcons aren't nearly as good as we thought they'd be. And the funerals for the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers may have been premature.

Oh, and the weirdest thing of all: The Cleveland Browns might be….good?

Just as they have every week this season, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport and Brad Gagnon have gathered to rank the league's teams from worst to first.

And after the events of Week 5, there's been movement aplenty.