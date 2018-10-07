Week 5 NFL Picks: Odds Predictions and Top Prop Bets for Full Schedule

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The NFL never ceases to entertain. Sure, we'll get the occasional snoozer of a game, but when we account for a full slate of games, each and every week brings the drama and the excitement. This will be the case again in Week 5.

Of course, some fans search for even more excitement—or perhaps in the case of less-appealing matchup, a reason to watch altogether. This is where wagering often comes into play, and it's for the so-inclined fans, we're here to preview the remainder of Week 5.

We'll run down the rest of the schedule, along with the latest odds and over/unders—courtesy of OddsShark. We'll also examine some of the more intriguing props of the week.

Just a reminder: The New England Patriots defeated the Indianapolis Colts 38-24 on Thursday night, while the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on bye this week.

Sunday, October 7

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

When: 1 p.m. ET

National TV: CBS

Line, Over/Under: TEN -5.5, 39.5

Score Prediction: Titans 17, Bills 13

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers

When: 1 p.m. ET

National TV: Fox

Line, Over/Under: PIT -3, 58

Score Prediction: Falcons 38, Steelers 33

Denver Broncos at New York Jets

When: 1 p.m. ET

National TV: CBS

Line, Over/Under: NYJ -1, 42.5

Score Prediction: Broncos 22, Jets 17

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 1 p.m. ET

National TV: CBS

Line, Over/Under: KC -3, 48

Score Prediction: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 26

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

When: 1 p.m. ET

National TV: Fox

Line, Over/Under: GB -1.5, 51

Score Prediction: Packers 27, Lions 24

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

When: 1 p.m. ET

National TV: CBS

Line, Over/Under: BAL -3, 45.5

Score Prediction: Ravens 26, Browns 24

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers

When: 1 p.m. ET

National TV: Fox

Line, Over/Under: CAR -6.5, 43.5

Score Prediction: Panthers 27, Giants 13

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

When: 1 p.m. ET

National TV: CBS

Line, Over/Under: CIN -6, 48.5

Score Prediction: Bengals 31, Dolphins 27

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

National TV: CBS

Line, Over/Under: LAC -5.5, 52.5

Score Prediction: Chargers 33, Raiders 23

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

When: 4:25 p.m. ET

National TV: Fox

Line, Over/Under: SF -3.5, 40

Score Prediction: Cardinals 22, 49ers 18

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

When: 4:25 p.m. ET

National TV: Fox

Line, Over/Under: PHI -3, 46.5

Score Prediction: Vikings 24, Eagles 23

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

When: 4:25 p.m. ET

National TV: Fox

Line, Over/Under: LAR-7.5, 50

Score Prediction: Rams 31, Seahawks 23

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans

When: 8:20 p.m. ET

National TV: NBC

Line, Over/Under: HOU -3, 45.5

Score Prediction: Cowboys 28, Texans 24

Monday, October 8

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

National TV: ESPN

Line, Over/Under: NO -6, 52.5

Score Prediction: Saints 34, Redskins 27

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Week 5 Props

Steelers and Falcons OVER 28.5 First-Half Points



When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons clash on Sunday afternoon, we're likely to end up with a lot of scoring. Both teams have top-tier quarterbacks and elite wide receivers. Both teams also have terrible scoring defenses.

The Falcons are currently surrendering 30.5 points per game. Pittsburgh is giving up 29.0.

The over/under of 58 looks enticing in itself, but we're really drawn to the 28.5 first-half prop found on OddsChecker. This is because while the Steelers have done a fair bit of scoring (25.5 points per game), they've done most of it in the first half.

So far this season, the Steelers have scored 72 points in the first two quarters of games, just 27 in the second two. Take the over in the early portion of this shootout.

Ravens Score First Touchdown over Browns

Another intriguing prop over at OddChecker features the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. It involves the two teams and which will score the first touchdown of the game. The odds are only 8-13 for the Ravens, which isn't ideal, but it does feel like one of the safer props of the week.

The first reason is that the Browns haven't traditionally been fast starters. They've scored first just once this season (to be fair, they had the first offensive score against the Oakland Raiders), and their first score has only been a touchdown in one of four games.

The other reason is the Ravens defense, which has allowed a total of just seven touchdowns in 16 quarters this season. This means opposing teams are averaging less than one touchdown per half against Baltimore.

There's a chance that if the Ravens can score a touchdown at any point in the first half against Cleveland, it'll be the first of the game.

Dak Prescott OVER 204 Yards Passing Against Texans

For our last prop, we'll turn to the Sunday night game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys. OddsChecker has the over/under for Dak Prescott's passing yardage set at 204, and we'll take the over for the Cowboys signal-caller.

Now, the Cowboys offense is centered around running back Ezekiel Elliott, and Prescott has only topped 200 yards once this season. However, that one time was last week, and Prescott is eager to build off his 255-yard day.

"That game last week was a booster for the whole offense’s confidence and the momentum,” Prescott said, per Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We have to make sure we carry that over into this week and keep going.”

While the Cowboys are sure to lean on Elliott on the ground, they should also be trying to test Houston's 27th-ranked pass defense (288.0 yards per game allowed) early and often. This will be the easiest way for Dallas to move the ball, as the Texans have allowed just 3.5 yards per carry and 94.2 yards rushing per game.

Prescott may not be throwing bombs with any regularity, but he should accumulate enough short-to-midrange passes to top 204 yards.