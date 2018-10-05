Junior Seau's Children Settle Wrongful Death Lawsuit with NFL over Suicide

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

The family of Junior Seau has reached a settlement with the NFL over the Pro Football Hall of Famer's suicide in 2012.

Per Maryclaire Dale of the Associated Press, Seau's family received an undisclosed settlement stemming from the wrongful death lawsuit it filed against the league.

"I'm glad that it's resolved for them now so they can move on with their lives," Seau family lawyer Steven Strauss Strauss said. "It took a long time. That was frustrating, but it was successfully settled, and that's good."

