Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Clippers Deal Involving Tobias Harris Discussed

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly "had ongoing discussions" about a possible trade for disgruntled swingman Jimmy Butler.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Timberwolves "would prefer to acquire forward Tobias Harris," but the Clippers do not plan to move him. Haynes added Minnesota's "asking price has been deemed too high thus far, with multiple players and picks being requested."

What's more: Haynes cited sources who said the Timberwolves have not "fully engaged" the Clippers in trade talks because head coach and team president Tom Thibodeau is hopeful he can convince Butler to renege on his request.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported Butler was "most determined" to facilitate a move to the Clippers because they will have two max salary slots available next summer and could pair him with another star in free agency.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat have reportedly been the most active team in discussions with the Timberwolves to this point in the negotiating process. According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, the two sides "were making significant progress" on a deal last week before the Timberwolves amended the terms and talks broke down.

Citing league sources, Wojnarowski added the Timberwolves are pursuing a package that would net them shooting guard Josh Richardson, center Bam Adebayo and a protected 2019 first-round pick.

Butler has not been with the Timberwolves since he requested a trade last month. But according to Wojnarowski, the four-time All-Star "doesn't plan to miss regular season games if his wrist is healthy."