Police Video Shows Everson Griffen After Jumping from Ambulance

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

TMZ Sports released video footage Friday of Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen speaking with police after he jumped out of an ambulance on the way to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

As seen in the following video, Griffen got back in the ambulance once police arrived on the scene:

Griffen explained his decision to leave the ambulance by saying, "I jumped out because I was scared for my life."

He added that someone with him in the ambulance was "digging in his pocket, pulling out something." Griffen also said, "They had gloves on there's something in here and they tried to get me. I'm not crazy."

According to Fox 9, the incident occurred after Hotel Ivy staff called Minneapolis Police and told them that Griffen made threats about "shooting the place up."

After Griffen exited the ambulance, police officers defused the situation by talking about football with him.

Per TMZ Sports, Griffen went to the hospital without incident and later said he is "focused on resolving personal issues with which I have been dealing for a long time."

Due to the incident, as well as a knee injury, Griffen has not played since the Vikings tied the Green Bay Packers 29-29 in Week 2.

Through two games this season, the 30-year-old veteran has six tackles and one sack.

He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons, and during his nine-year NFL career, Griffen has 62 sacks to his credit.

The Vikings are just 1-2-1 this season, and they rank 20th in the NFL in total defense.