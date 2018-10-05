Police Video Shows Everson Griffen After Jumping from Ambulance

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2018

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in Green Bay, Wis. The Vikings are allowing the sixth-highest passer rating in the NFL one-quarter of the way through this season. One problem has been a pass rush negated by rollouts and misdirections cleverly used by opponents. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

TMZ Sports released video footage Friday of Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen speaking with police after he jumped out of an ambulance on the way to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

As seen in the following video, Griffen got back in the ambulance once police arrived on the scene:

Griffen explained his decision to leave the ambulance by saying, "I jumped out because I was scared for my life."

He added that someone with him in the ambulance was "digging in his pocket, pulling out something." Griffen also said, "They had gloves on there's something in here and they tried to get me. I'm not crazy."

According to Fox 9, the incident occurred after Hotel Ivy staff called Minneapolis Police and told them that Griffen made threats about "shooting the place up."

After Griffen exited the ambulance, police officers defused the situation by talking about football with him.

Per TMZ Sports, Griffen went to the hospital without incident and later said he is "focused on resolving personal issues with which I have been dealing for a long time."

Due to the incident, as well as a knee injury, Griffen has not played since the Vikings tied the Green Bay Packers 29-29 in Week 2.

Through two games this season, the 30-year-old veteran has six tackles and one sack.

He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons, and during his nine-year NFL career, Griffen has 62 sacks to his credit.

The Vikings are just 1-2-1 this season, and they rank 20th in the NFL in total defense.

Related

    CB Trae Waynes Also Out for Vikings

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    CB Trae Waynes Also Out for Vikings

    1500 ESPN Twin Cities
    via 1500 ESPN Twin Cities

    Vikings Activate LB Kentrell Brothers to 53-Man Roster

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Vikings Activate LB Kentrell Brothers to 53-Man Roster

    Vikings
    via Vikings

    Report: Le'Veon Offered 3-Year, $47M Deal in Summer

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Le'Veon Offered 3-Year, $47M Deal in Summer

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Early Front-Runners for NFL Awards 🏆

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Early Front-Runners for NFL Awards 🏆

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report