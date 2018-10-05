Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 5 Game Against the Spread

It's Simms and Lefkoe's Week 5 preview and prediction podcast.

On the latest show, the guys predict every game of Week 5 against the spread: TEN-BUF (12:00); ATL-PIT (15:40); DEN-NYJ (21:00); JAX-KC (28:15); GB-DET (37:10); BAL-CLE (41:55); NYG-CAR (47:30); MIA-CIN (55:15); OAK-LAC (1:01:30); ARI-SF (1:06:55); LAR-SEA (1:19:35); DAL-HOU (1:24:25); WAS-NO (1:29:10).

As always, the show ends with Simms' Five Teams Guaranteed to Lose feature (1:37:25).

Warning: Contains NSFW language.


