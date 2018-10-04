Tom Brady Becomes 3rd QB in NFL History to Throw 500 Career TD Passes

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady continued to add to his future Hall of Fame career, as he threw his 500th touchdown pass Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium:

The touchdown throw was his third of the day. He also had a rushing score in the Week 5 game.

Interestingly, his milestone came on a 34-yard fourth-quarter pass to Josh Gordon, who caught his first score with the Patriots after his September 18 trade from the Cleveland Browns.

Brady ranks third in NFL history in passing touchdowns, trailing only Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508). While he could move into second place in the next few weeks, it will likely take at least one more season for him to claim the top spot.

Meanwhile, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees entered Week 5 with 496 career touchdown passes and could match Brady by Monday night.

The Patriots quarterback also had the mark for the most single-season touchdowns with 50 in 2007, but Manning passed him with 55 in 2013.

Even without the touchdown record, Brady has done more than enough to keep his name in the NFL history books. He has won five Super Bowls, earned three MVP awards and has been selected to 13 Pro Bowls.

Considering his level of play at 41 years old, Brady could take down many more records before he's finished.