Martellus Bennett Rips Kanye West for Colin Kaepernick Comments

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: CEO The Imagination Agency Martellus Bennett speaks during the 2018 Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit at The Times Center on September 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
John Lamparski/Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett isn't a fan of the new Kanye West and his views on president Donald Trump.

West tweeted Wednesday about contacting Colin Kaepernick to arrange a meeting with Trump:

However, Bennett doesn't like the rapper even speaking about the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. 

"Why you trying to drag everybody else down into your s--thole?," he asked, per TMZ Sports. "Don't try to drag other people in to make yourself feel like you're correct. Don't try to bring public figures who fight for black rights to help you and the foolishness that you're doing to pull other people down that tunnel."

While Bennett was wearing a pair of Yeezy sneakers, he explained they were an older pair he bought before Kanye's recent actions.

"These are before cray 'Ye."

He also said that he wasn't going to burn his shoes, an apparent reference to some fans burning their Nike apparel when Kaepernick was announced as a central figure in their new ad campaign. 

Prior to retiring this past offseason, Bennett was among the most outspoken players in the NFL when it came to civil rights, along with his brother. He didn't kneel during the national anthem like some others around the league, but he did raise a fist in solidarity.

It seems he has continued to support Kaepernick's cause even though his time in the NFL as an active player has come to a close.

Related

    B/R's Game Picks for Week 5

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Game Picks for Week 5

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Rishard Matthews

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Rishard Matthews

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Ravens DC Says Baker Could Be Next Favre/Elway

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ravens DC Says Baker Could Be Next Favre/Elway

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Gronk (Ankle) to Play Thursday Night

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gronk (Ankle) to Play Thursday Night

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report