UFC 229 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Khabib vs. McGregor

The hour is drawing near when UFC superstar Conor McGregor will make that walk against the biggest threat to his lightweight supremacy in Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two 155-pounders will headline UFC 229 in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday night.

It's a collision of contrasting styles that is expected to do extremely well in pay-per-view sales with everyone wanting to see McGregor fight for the first time since November 2016.

This isn't necessarily a coronation of the once and future king, though. Nurmagomedov actually comes into the fight as a slight favorite and presents challenges in the cage that fans have yet to see the Irishman overcome.

Nurmagomedov has made his name as an undefeated wrestling wiz with an undefeated record and a lightweight title run.

There's a case to be made for both fighters in this virtual pick 'em so here's a look at the entire card and the case for each fighter to come out on top and why people are backing each fighter.

PPV Main Card (10 p.m. ET):

155 lbs.: UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (-160) vs. Conor McGregor (+130)

155 lbs.: Tony Ferguson (-350) vs. Anthony Pettis (+260)

Anthony Pettis (+260) 205 lbs.: Ovince Saint Preux (+175) vs. Dominick Reyes (-225)

265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis (+140) vs. Alexander Volkov (-175)

115 lbs.: Michelle Waterson (+100) vs. Felice Herrig (-130)

FOX Sports 1 Prelims (8 p.m. ET):

125 lbs.: Jussier Formiga (+120) vs. Sergio Pettis (-150)

170 lbs.: Vincente Luque (-800) vs. Jalin Turner (+500)

135 lbs.: Aspen Ladd (-150) vs. Tonya Evinger (+120)

155 lbs.: Scott Holtzman (+200) vs. Alan Patrick (-260)

Fight Pass Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET):

135 lbs.: Yana Kunitskaya (-210) vs. Lina Lansberg (+170)

155 lbs.: Gray Maynard (+180) vs. Nik Lentz (-230)

170 lbs.: Ryan LaFlare (-140) vs. Tony Martin (+110)

The Case for McGregor

Conor McGregor's rise to superstardom in the UFC has come because of a lot of things he's done outside the cage, but it couldn't have happened without his elite skills.

McGregor's sniper-like accuracy and power have helped him put together a highlight tape of knockouts. Whether it's at featherweight, lightweight or welterweight his technical striking ability has been put on display against some electric strikers and he's come out on top nearly every time.

Then there's the confidence. It's an intangible factor, but one that can't be ignored. There's no one in the game with as much self-belief and self-promotion as McGregor. It's the reason that UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje believes The Notorious is a live dog against the champion.

"It's hard to beat confidence and [McGregor's] the most confident guy on planet earth," he said, per Helen Yee. I don't know how he will stop Khabib from getting him down and getting him to where he eventually wants the fight. I probably see Khabib winning, but his left hand is phenomenal and you cannot take anything away from that thing."

McGregor's confidence could definitely play a factor. Nurmagomedov is capable of dominating an entire round if he's able to get top position so The Notorious could be working on a come-from-behind victory if that happens.

It's the exact scenario that fellow UFC 229er Dominick Reyes sees playing out.

"I think Khabib’s going to take him down, yes, and I think he is going to batter him a bit, but Conor’s going to make him pay every time he comes in, and eventually I think that’s going to add up and he’s going to finish him," the light heavyweight told Shaun Al-Shatti and Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting.

The Chad Mendes fight is worth looking at ahead of this matchup. Mendes was able to get McGregor to the ground three times in their UFC 189 encounter where Money did some damage to McGregor before the Irishman rallied for a second round TKO.

Surviving the top game of the Russian will be much more difficult than Mendes, but it is proof that McGregor has done it before.

The Case for Nurmagomedov

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Nurmagomedov grew up wrestling bears.

Of course, that's not the only reason to back the Russian in this one, but it pretty much sums up the enigmatic champion. Nurmagomedov has an extensive grappling background that combines wrestling and Sambo into a hellish amount of pressure for opponents.

The Eagle is a Panzer tank that attempts to mow fighters over until their will is broken. Thus far, it's worked. He's 26-0 with a championship belt around his waist and hasn't even lost a round.

It's a style that is hard to prepare for and adjust to in the Octagon, as former opponent Al Iaquinta could attest.

“The worst-case scenario, I think [Nurmagomedov] takes a few shots from Conor and just keeps coming forward,” Iaquinta said in regard to his prediction, per Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting. “I mean, Conor obviously has the power to put him out, but I don’t know. Does he? I think a lot of people think he does, because he’s knocked a lot of people out, but Khabib is tough. He sees things, he’s got a little awkward style, which is different. It’s tough to adjust to, because it’s so different, standup-wise.”

The other component—which Iaquinta points out later to Raimondi—is the question of McGregor's gas tank.

In his loss to Nate Diaz his fatigue of keeping a fast pace in the first round led to exhaustion in the second where his opponent just kept coming with volume.

Although the pressure that Nurmagomedov will pose is different than Diaz's, it's no less grueling.

Surviving what the champion has to offer in the way of pressure is going to take a lot of resolve. Even for someone with as much confidence as McGregor, Nurmagomedov has a way of breaking someone's will. After a long time away from the Octagon, it's fair to wonder if his time away from the sport could have an effect.

“McGregor has had too many distractions over the last two years, he’s spent too long away from the Octagon, and we’ve already seen that he’s vulnerable to a takedown. Unless he lands that Jose Aldo punch eight seconds into this fight he’s going to be taken down and mauled on the ground repeatedly just like Khabib has done to everyone else,” Steve Juon of MMA Mania brought up in predicting a Nurmagomedov decision.

Prediction

Weighing all the evidence, this becomes a hard fight to pick. There's a reason this should be a huge attraction for casual and hardcore fans of the sport alike.

McGregor's left hand is difficult for anyone to walk through and he's landed it on just about everyone that he's fought thus far. That includes one of the greatest defensive boxers of all time in Floyd Mayweather.

However, we have seen fighters walk through it and come away victorious before. What we haven't seen is someone survive the pressure that Nurmagomedov brings and defeat him anyway.

The intrigue obviously lies in whether McGregor's confidence, power and technical prowess makes a difference.

For now, it's hard to pick something you've never seen before so it's Nurmagomedov taking over the in the later rounds which we have seen plenty of times.

Nurmagomedov via fourth-round TKO