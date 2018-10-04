Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Not only are the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers coming up short on the scoreboard this season, but they are also leaking money, both going 1-3 against the spread. Two teams in desperate need of victories meet when Atlanta takes on Pittsburgh at Heinz Field on Sunday.

NFL point spread: The Steelers opened as four-point favorites; the total was 56 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.



NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 32.5-20.6 Steelers. NFL picks on every game.



NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 32.5-20.6 Steelers.

Why the Falcons Can Cover the Spread

The Falcons are coming off their second consecutive tough loss, a 37-36 heartbreaker to the resurgent Cincinnati Bengals. Atlanta drove its opening possession of the game 50 yards for a touchdown but later trailed 14-7, 21-14 and 28-21. The Falcons then used a 15-3 run to take a 36-31 lead but gave up a 66-yard drive and a touchdown with seven seconds left to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

On the day Atlanta racked up 495 yards of offense, as quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 419 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. But a banged-up Falcons defense just couldn't come up with a stop when it needed one, allowing two fourth-down conversions on the Bengals' final drive.

In Week 3, Atlanta led the New Orleans Saints late, gave up a touchdown with a minute to go and lost in overtime 43-37. And the Falcons opened this season with an 18-12 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles, coming up empty on a fourth down inside the Eagles' 10-yard line in the final moments.

One of these days, Atlanta is going to win a close game.

Why the Steelers Can Cover the Spread

The Steelers got on the board in Week 3 with a win at what was a hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers outfit but suffered a letdown of sorts the following week, falling at home to the rival Baltimore Ravens 26-14. Pittsburgh fell down to the Ravens 14-0 in the first quarter but rallied to take a 14-14 tie into halftime. Unfortunately, the Steelers came up empty in the second half and lost.

For the night, Pittsburgh got beat on the stat sheet but was right in the game until nearly the end, trailing by just six points until Baltimore added two late field goals to create a slightly misleading final score.

In the 30-27 win over the Buccaneers, the Steelers piled up 413 yards of offense, creating four turnovers.

Smart Betting Pick

Both these teams are having troubles on defense, so this one might come down to who's got the most weapons on offense. And that would be Atlanta, as Le'Veon Bell's absence continues to take a toll on Pittsburgh. The smart money takes the Falcons and the points.

NFL Betting Trends

The total has gone over in seven of the Steelers' past nine games at home.

The Steelers are 0-6 ATS in their past six games as home favorites.

The Falcons are 7-0 SU and 5-2 ATS in their past seven games on the road against teams with losing records.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.