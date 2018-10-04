Unai Emery Was 'Difficult' to Work with at PSG, Says Marco Verratti

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has said he is happy working under Thomas Tuchel in the French capital after finding it "difficult" to work with Unai Emery last year.

Emery left the club after winning a domestic treble in France last season and has subsequently joined Arsenal.

Verratti told Le Parisien (h/t Mirror's Jack Rathborn) he has found life better since the Spaniard moved on: "This year, we have a good relationship with the coach and the staff. Each manager has a different way of doing things with his players, of making them understand things. Sometimes with Emery, things were quite difficult."

"Yes I think [there was a difference in personalities]," he added. "Tuchel isn't playing around, but coming to a training session with a shut-off face, that doesn't work. We have found our smile again, we had lost it a little."

