Unai Emery Was 'Difficult' to Work with at PSG, Says Marco Verratti

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish headcoach Unai Emery (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti address a press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on September 12, 2016, on the eve of the team's UEFA Champions League football match against Arsenal FC. / AFP / FRANCK FIFE (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has said he is happy working under Thomas Tuchel in the French capital after finding it "difficult" to work with Unai Emery last year. 

Emery left the club after winning a domestic treble in France last season and has subsequently joined Arsenal.

Verratti told Le Parisien (h/t Mirror's Jack Rathborn) he has found life better since the Spaniard moved on: "This year, we have a good relationship with the coach and the staff. Each manager has a different way of doing things with his players, of making them understand things. Sometimes with Emery, things were quite difficult."

"Yes I think [there was a difference in personalities]," he added. "Tuchel isn't playing around, but coming to a training session with a shut-off face, that doesn't work. We have found our smile again, we had lost it a little."

                                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Naby Keita Given All-Clear, Could Play vs. Man City on Sunday

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Naby Keita Given All-Clear, Could Play vs. Man City on Sunday

    via mirror

    Juventus' Bernardeschi: I’ve Always Preferred Ronaldo to Messi

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus' Bernardeschi: I’ve Always Preferred Ronaldo to Messi

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    'It was the great Neymar' – Meunier hails PSG's hat-trick hero

    Paris Saint-Germain FC logo
    Paris Saint-Germain FC

    'It was the great Neymar' – Meunier hails PSG's hat-trick hero

    Getty
    via Goal

    Neymar Delighted with 'Performance of the Season' Against Red Star

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar Delighted with 'Performance of the Season' Against Red Star

    Getty
    via Goal