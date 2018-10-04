Red Sox Must Beware Yankees as Best MLB Wild Card Team Ever

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

NEW YORK -- It was the day that would end with the Boston Red Sox spraying champagne at Yankee Stadium, the day they would celebrate a regular season that would end with the most wins in baseball this year and the most wins by a Red Sox team in any year.

It was that day, and longtime Sox radio voice Joe Castiglione was standing in the dugout before the game saving a thought for the team that was destined to finish a distant second in the American League East.

"They're still the Yankees," he said. "You still fear them—and our fans do, too."

They're still the Yankees, and when they're at their best they give you every reason to fear them. It's certainly not automatic that they'll run past the Red Sox in the American League Division Series the way they ran past the Oakland Athletics by a 7-2 score in Wednesday's AL Wild Card Game.

But on a night where Yankee Stadium fans amused themselves by chanting "We want Boston" over and over and over again, the Yankees team on the field had every reason to believe that they can show up at Fenway Park on Friday night as more than just a worthy challenger to the 108-win Red Sox.

"We wanted Boston," Yankees reliever Dellin Betances said. "That's who's next. Everybody in baseball wanted this matchup."

It's the Yankees and Red Sox and all that entails, for the first time in the postseason since the 2004 American League Championship Series no one in either fan base will ever forget. But it's more than that, because if the numbers show this was the winningest Red Sox team ever, they also show the Yankees are the best wild-card team ever.

Start with their 100 wins, the most by a wild card. Then look at the games where they had Aaron Judge in the lineup, before and after he missed 45 games with a broken bone in his hand.

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

With Judge in the lineup this season, the Yankees were 72-36, which works out to a .667 winning percentage. Win at that rate over a full 162-game season and you end up with 108 wins.

When the Yankees were missing Judge, they went to Fenway at the beginning of August and were swept in four games, basically ending the division race with nearly two months left on the schedule.

Now they have Judge back. Now he's again doing things like what he did to the A's Wednesday, when his two-run first-inning home run turned the Wild Card Game heavily in the Yankees' favor almost as soon as it began. And when his double began a four-run sixth inning that really did take away any remaining drama.

"After that homer, the confidence was bigger," said starting pitcher Luis Severino, who inspired plenty of confidence himself with his four scoreless innings. "We went in after that, and it was over."

This is what Judge does, and it's also what the Yankees have done with him playing. He hit .346 with five home runs, 10 RBI and a 1.096 OPS in the 14 games he played against the Red Sox in 2018, and the Yankees went 8-6 in those games.

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Maybe those numbers don't mean anything when the division series begins Friday, but having Judge in the Yankee lineup definitely means something.

"It's not just him," outfielder Aaron Hicks said. "We missed Didi [Gregorius] and Gary [Sanchez] for a while, too. I think it's big that we're going to have our full lineup."

They have their lineup and they have their bullpen, which followed Severino Wednesday and put the A's away. Plenty of people have said that bullpen makes the Yankees scary, but that lineup does, too, when it's at full strength.

There's enough for the Yankees to fear in the Red Sox lineup, too. There was no one in the Yankees clubhouse celebration Wednesday making any brash predictions about the way this next series is going to go.

"They've got a great team over there," Judge said.

"It'll be great," Severino said.

Wednesday felt more like an appetizer for that series, a warmup act, a chance for the Yankees to show who they are. Severino threw fastball after fastball in a 10-pitch, 1-2-3 top of the first, then Andrew McCutchen walked to start the bottom of the inning and Judge followed with his 116.1 mph, 427-foot missile to left field to make it 2-0.

It was, MLB.com's Statcast reported, the hardest hit home run they've ever seen in the postseason, since their measurements began in 2015. But that record only stood for seven innings, because Giancarlo Stanton hit one even harder--estimated at 117.4 mph and 443 feet--in the eighth.

By that time, the "We want Boston" chants were getting louder and louder. By that time, the Yankee players in the dugout had to be feeling the same thing.

And up in Boston, the Red Sox had to understand they are about to get a meeting with the best wild card team baseball has ever seen.

You still fear them.

Danny Knobler covers Major League Baseball as a national columnist for Bleacher Report.

