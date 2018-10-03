Dan Duquette Reportedly Won't Return as Orioles General Manager

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles finished the 2018 season with a 47-115 record and 61 games standing between them and first place in the American League East. It didn't take them long to make personnel changes after such a disastrous showing.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Orioles parted ways with general manager Dan Duquette on Wednesday.

His report comes after Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic suggested the team was "expected" to let Duquette go while noting it fired manager Buck Showalter.

ESPN.com noted Duquette's contract only runs through the end of October, so he simply will not be re-signed.

Duquette, 60, has enjoyed an extensive career in the major league ranks. He worked in scouting and player development with the Milwaukee Brewers, served as the assistant general manager and then general manager of the Montreal Expos, was the general manager of the Boston Red Sox and was the director of baseball operations for the Israel Baseball League before the Orioles hired him prior to the 2012 campaign.

Baltimore made the playoffs in three of seven seasons under Duquette, advancing as far as the 2014 American League Championship Series. However, the team finished in last place in the AL East in each of the last two seasons.

R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports pointed out Duquette was "known for having an analytical bent" but added, "whether or not Duquette still has the eye—or has improved upon his reputedly shaky communication skills—is up for debate."

Despite the struggles of the past two seasons, Duquette at least put the Orioles in position for future success with a number of trades, including deals that sent out Manny Machado, Zach Britton and Kevin Gausman.

Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com ranked teams that improved their farm systems the most at the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31 and had the Orioles atop the list.

Duquette just won't be there to see the farm system eventually ascend to the major league level.