Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega Fight Announced for UFC 231

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Fighting fans, mark your calendars: Max Holloway and Brian Ortega will square off at UFC 231 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Dec. 8.

Both Holloway and Ortega took to Twitter to announce the showdown:

The UFC also confirmed world featherweight title bout:

The Claudia Gadelha-Nina Ansaroff fight and the Devin Clark-Aleksandar Rakic battle will also be featured on the UFC main card.

For Holloway (19-3-0), it will mark his first appearance in the Octagon in more than a year. He last fought on Dec. 2, 2017, against Jose Aldo at UFC 218. He has not lost since he faced off against Conor McGregor at UFC Fight Night in August 2013, having won 12 straight fights since.

Ortega (14-0-0), meanwhile, defeated Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 back on March 3. He has two appearances, both victories, since Holloway last fought. The 27-year-old will be putting his undefeated record on the line.

Also of note, Ortega recently told TMZ Sports that he is more than ready to step in for Saturday's UFC 229 should McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov pull out:

Regardless, he now has a fight on the schedule.

Holloway is the current featherweight champion while Ortega is the No. 1 featherweight fighter, per UFC's official website.