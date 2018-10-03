Kevin Durant Thinks Seattle Deserves NBA Team: 'It's a Basketball City'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Kevin Durant played the first season of his career in Seattle before the team was relocated to Oklahoma City, but he feels like the city should have another NBA team.

"Most definitely. It's a basketball city," the Golden State Warriors star said Wednesday, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "It's a sports town. ...They have a good representation of basketball in the NBA from Seattle-born players, Washington state-born players. And I feel like that whole brand deserves an NBA team."

Durant is returning to Seattle for one exhibition Friday as the Warriors take on the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Key Arena.

While the game will likely be exciting for local fans, they have been clamoring for a professional team to permanently fill that arena for the past 10 years.

The Seattle SuperSonics were first introduced in 1967-68, winning a championship in 1979. Many memorable players passed through the organization before the final season in 2007-08, including Gary Payton, Jack Sikma, Shawn Kemp, Ray Allen and more.

Durant believes there will be a new team in the city eventually.

"So [we have] a lot of time in life before this whole thing is over, and I'm sure we'll see a team before it's time," he said.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also sees a future basketball team in Seattle.

"I think it's a real shame—just the fact that the Sonics don't exist," he said. "... I think it's a real black mark on the NBA, and I'm hoping that the Sonics will be back at some point in the near future."

These endorsements could help force the NBA to make a move toward relocating or adding a new team in the Pacific Northwest.