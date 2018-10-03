Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley, Calvin Ridley Lead Updated 2018 NFL ROY Odds

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Cleveland Browns to their first win since the 2016 season during Week 3 against the New York Jets, and he is the odds-on favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year heading into Week 5.

OddsShark shared the updated odds to capture the trophy from Bovada, and Mayfield tops the list at +155 (bet $100 to win $155). He is closely followed by New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (+275), with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (+550) and New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (+700) rounding out the top four.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.