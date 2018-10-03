Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley, Calvin Ridley Lead Updated 2018 NFL ROY Odds

Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley, Calvin Ridley Lead Updated 2018 NFL ROY OddsOctober 3, 2018
Quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Cleveland Browns to their first win since the 2016 season during Week 3 against the New York Jets, and he is the odds-on favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year heading into Week 5.
OddsShark shared the updated odds to capture the trophy from Bovada, and Mayfield tops the list at +155 (bet $100 to win $155). He is closely followed by New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (+275), with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (+550) and New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (+700) rounding out the top four.
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (@BovadaOfficial): Mayfield +155 Barkley +275 Ridley +550 Darnold +700 Michel +1200 Rosen +1500 Allen/Chubb +1800 Freeman/Johnson +2800 Lindsay +3300 Sutton +4000
