Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, Drew Brees Lead Updated 2018 NFL MVP Odds

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Heading into Week 5 of the 2018 NFL season, the updated MVP odds are dominated by quarterbacks.

Per Odds Shark, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite to win MVP at +400 (bet $100 to win $400). Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams (+500), Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints (+600), Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers (+800) round out the top five.

Mahomes has been the biggest story of the season so far. The second-year quarterback leads the NFL with 14 touchdown passes, has yet to turn the ball over and has the Chiefs as the lone remaining undefeated team in the AFC.

Despite being one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in league history, Brees has never won an MVP award. The future Hall of Famer is quietly having another outstanding season, leading the league in completion percentage (75.8) and ranked seventh with 323.8 passing yards per game.

A pair of running backs—Todd Gurley (+1400) and Alvin Kamara (+1600)—broke up the run on quarterbacks favored to win MVP. Both players are tied for the league lead with six total touchdowns, but Kamara has the edge in total yards from scrimmage (611 to 532).

The problem for Gurley and Kamara in the MVP race is they could potentially be subject to vote-splitting with Goff and Brees.

The biggest surprise on the list of MVP favorites is Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (+2000). The team drafted Lamar Jackson in the first round, seeming to signal the end of the Flacco era in the near future. The 33-year-old has responded by throwing for 1,252 yards and eight touchdowns through four games.

Khalil Mack's incredible start has him as a sleeper candidate for MVP at +3300. The Chicago Bears star is tied for second among all defensive players with five sacks and four forced fumbles.

There hasn't been a defensive player who won the NFL MVP award since Lawrence Taylor in 1986. Mack is fighting an uphill battle because of his position, but he's doing everything possible to warrant being discussed with all of these offensive stars.