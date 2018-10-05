NFL's Best Offseason Additions Through 1st Month of 2018 Season

0 of 9

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The two most impactful offseason acquisitions in NFL history may be Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

White signed a deal with the Packers prior to the 1993 season, and he proceeded to amass 68.5 sacks in six seasons while helping his team to a Super Bowl title in 1996 and NFC championship in 1997. Brees signed with the Saints in 2006 and vaulted his new club to a 10-6 record and NFC Championship Game appearance one year after they finished 3-13. Three years later, the Saints won the Super Bowl.

White is a Hall of Famer, while Brees will be one someday. Could edge-rusher Khalil Mack follow in their footsteps?

This season, Mack has transformed the Chicago Bears into a playoff contender and perhaps a Super Bowl dark horse. Other offseason additions have also made notable impressions early on with their new teams.

Below is a look at the 10 best offseason pickups (either via trade or free agency) through the first month of the 2018 season.