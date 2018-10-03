Fantasy Football Week 5: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

2 of 7

Better Than Usual

Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. ATL)

Roethlisberger had a less-than-ideal matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, which resulted in a season-low 274 yards with a touchdown and an interception on 27-of-47 passing. He finished as the No. 20 quarterback for the week with 14.9 fantasy points. Even though Big Ben has three games with at least 335 yards, he's only the No. 9 fantasy quarterback for the season with an average of 21.7 fantasy points per game.

Expect Roethlisberger to bounce back in Week 5 with a much easier matchup against the visiting Atlanta Falcons. Through four weeks, only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Steelers have given up more fantasy points to quarterbacks. Atlanta already lost starting safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal for the season, and linebacker Deion Lewis is on injured reserve. Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett is also likely to miss this game after injuring his ankle in Week 4. With the Steelers defense likewise struggling to stop the pass, this could be a battle of the aerial attacks. Play Roethlisberger with confidence.

Concern

Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. JAC)

Mahomes may never be ranked this low for the rest of the season, but tough matchups go both ways and he'll have his most difficult test of the year against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It should come as no surprise that no team has been tougher on fantasy quarterbacks than Jacksonville.

In four games, the Jaguars have surrendered only 733 yards and three touchdowns to quarterbacks, which means they're giving up a meager 11.1 fantasy points per game. However, Jacksonville has done this against Eli Manning, Tom Brady, Marcus Mariota and Sam Darnold. With Mahomes currently leading all quarterbacks at 28.8 fantasy points per game, he'll also be the Jaguars' toughest test of the season. You don't have to bench Mahomes, but you might want to lower your expectations.

Sleepers

Blake Bortles, JAC (at KC)

On the other side of that matchup, we have Bortles taking on a vulnerable Kansas City Chiefs defense. In their first four games, quarterbacks lit them up for 1,372 yards and eight touchdowns, so they've been a bottom-five fantasy defense at 24.5 fantasy points allowed per game. They faced stiff competition from Phillip Rivers and Roethlisberger in addition to battling Jimmy Garoppolo and Case Keenum.

Bortles enters this week as the No. 12 fantasy quarterback with 79 fantasy points. He's had great games against the New England Patriots (376 yards, four touchdowns, one interception) in Week 2 and the New York Jets (388 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) in Week 4. He also had forgettable performances in Week 1 against the New York Giants (176 yards, one touchdown, one interception) and Week 3 in a loss to the Tennessee Titans (155 yards, no touchdowns).

Streaming Bortles can be a dangerous game, yet the likely absence of Leonard Fournette (hamstring) puts more on him to carry the offense. To his credit, he's been able to boost his fantasy production with 132 yards on 18 carries, so even if he isn't great with his arm, he can make up for any lost production with his legs. Give Bortles a shot this week.

Marcus Mariota, TEN (at BUF)

An elbow injury limited Mariota to only 203 yards and two interceptions without a touchdown on 21-of-34 passing in two games over the first three weeks of the season. When the Titans named him the starter early last week, there was a hint of optimism for Mariota's chances to rebound in Week 4 with the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to Nashville.

In his best performance of 2018 and one of the best games he's played dating back to 2016, Mariota went 30-of-43 for 344 yards, two touchdown and an interception along with 10 carries for 46 yards and a rushing touchdown in a win. He wound up as the No. 7 quarterback in Week 4 with 30.4 fantasy points.

That optimism should only build heading into an even better matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Even though the Bills allow the 12th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, they've been lucky enough to not get the best of Kirk Cousins, Phillip Rivers and Aaron Rodgers. That's been more about leaving points and production on the field than Buffalo's defense slowing down three of the best in fantasy football. Mariota should be able to take advantage of this beatable matchup.