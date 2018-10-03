NFL Power Rankings 2018: Week 5 Standings, Team Stats and Season Review

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Two undefeated teams, one winless squad and 29 clubs in between. One quarter of the way into the 2018 season, outcomes have provided few absolutes.

After three weeks, the Miami Dolphins traveled to New England as a legitimate threat to take over the AFC East then fell flat in a 38-7 blowout loss Sunday. Be wary of September contenders, specifically clubs that have battled mediocrity in the recent past.

One quarterback did more than enough to validate his quick start as something more than a mirage. In the process, his team earned its spot near the top of this week's power rankings.

Among the other Week 5 storylines to review, we'll take a look at the reigning champions. Is it time to panic in Philadelphia? Which surprise team should NFL experts start to take seriously after last week's results?

NFL Week 5 Standings / Points Scored / Points Allowed

AFC East

1. Miami Dolphins (3-1) 82/90

2. New England Patriots (2-2) 95/84

3. Buffalo Bills (1-3) 50/106

4. New York Jets (1-3) 89/89

AFC North

1. Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) 126/113

2. Baltimore Ravens (3-1) 123/65

3. Cleveland Browns (1-2-1) 102/104

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2-1) 102/116

AFC South

1. Tennessee Titans (3-1) 75/73

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) 88/56

3. Houston Texans (1-3) 96/108

4. Indianapolis Colts (1-3) 94/100

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) 145/115

2. Denver Broncos (2-2) 84/97

3. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) 111/120

4. Oakland Raiders (1-3) 97/123

NFC East

1. Washington Redskins (2-1) 64/44

2. Dallas Cowboys (2-2) 67/77

3. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) 82/81

4. New York Giants (1-3) 73/95

NFC North

1. Chicago Bears (3-1) 111/65

2. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1) 92/83

3. Minnesota Vikings (1-2-1) 90/110

4. Detroit Lions (1-3) 94/114

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (3-1) 137/121

2. Carolina Panthers (2-1) 71/60

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) 112/139

4. Atlanta Falcons (1-3) 116/122

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams (4-0) 140/67

2. Seattle Seahawks (2-2) 85/81

3. San Francisco 49ers (1-3) 100/118

4. Arizona Cardinals (0-4) 37/94

Week 5 Power Rankings

1. Los Angeles Rams (4-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

3. New Orleans Saints (3-1)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)

5. Carolina Panthers (2-1)

6. Cincinnati Bengals (3-1)

7. Baltimore Ravens (3-1)

8. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)

9. New England Patriots (2-2)

10. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)

11. Tennessee Titans (3-1)

12. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

13. Atlanta Falcons (1-3)

14. Minnesota Vikings (1-2-1)

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2-1)

16. Chicago Bears (3-1)

17. Washington Redskins (2-1)

18. Miami Dolphins (3-1)

19. Indianapolis Colts (1-3)

20. Denver Broncos (2-2)

21. Seattle Seahawks (2-2)

22. Dallas Cowboys (2-2)

23. New York Giants (1-3)

24. Detroit Lions (1-3)

25. Oakland Raiders (1-3)

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

27. Houston Texans (1-3)

28. Cleveland Browns (1-2-1)

29. New York Jets (1-3)

30. Buffalo Bills (1-3)

31. San Francisco 49ers (1-3)

32. Arizona Cardinals (0-4)

Patrick Mahomes Elevates Kansas City Chiefs Atop AFC

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

How much more evidence do you need to crown Patrick Mahomes the most impressive talent among the young crop of quarterbacks this season? The Chiefs' second-year signal-caller pulled out all the stops to help his team to a 27-23 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes dissected the Broncos pass defense with awkward throws on his back foot, off balance and across his body. He's a right-handed passer who made a first-down completion to running back Kareem Hunt with his left hand.

Mahomes didn't have a cushy lead throughout the contest. The Chiefs had to claw their way back into the game down 23-13 in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City's maligned defense also came up with critical stops in the second half. Safety Eric Murray snatched an interception, and the unit thwarted the Broncos' last-chance effort to win the game on a go-ahead score.

Sports outlets will show Mahomes' spectacular plays in a highlight reel. Hunt lit up the box score with 175 yards from scrimmage, but the Chiefs put together a strong collective performance to remain undefeated.

In the power rankings, Kansas City holds the No. 2 spot behind the Los Angeles Rams who've flexed their offensive muscle, scoring at least 33 points in each contest. The Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 5 matchup will feature an explosive offense vs. a stifling defense.

Philadelphia Eagles Losing Championship Glow?

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

It's way too early to worry about the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite dropping consecutive games, the NFC East doesn't have a dominant team threatening to knock the champions off their throne. The Washington Redskins (2-1) lead the division coming off a bye week. They'll have their hands full in a road game against the New Orleans who've won three consecutive contests.

Following a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Eagles fell 26-23 to the Tennessee Titans in overtime. Quarterback Carson Wentz doesn't seem fazed yet, per Graham Foley of the team's official website:

"We'll have to watch the tape, especially this week, but I think overall we're just hurting ourselves too much. I think it's something little here, here and there, and those little things just add up. At the end of the day, I'm not too worried. It's a frustrating one but it's one we can learn from and bounce back from."

The Eagles have turned the ball over three times in the last two games, and the pass defense surrendered 327 yards to the Titans. Perhaps a few tweaks and better decisions with possession will right the ship, but it's still a long season. In Week 5, Philadelphia hosts the Minnesota Vikings who also need a win to snap a two-game skid.

Tennessee Titans Quickly Rising Through the Ranks

James Kenney/Associated Press

After losing an extended regular-season opener, because of weather conditions, to the Dolphins, Tennessee managed to grind out three consecutive victories with three-point margins.

In the last outing, quarterback Marcus Mariota looked healthy again, throwing for 344 yards, two touchdowns and just one interception. The fourth-year signal-caller didn't reach 150 passing yards in his last two contests and missed Week 2 with an elbow injury.

Mariota's touchdown pass to wideout Corey Davis sealed the deal for the Titans vaulting them over the Jaguars in the NFL standings via head-to-head victory:

With the strength back in Mariota's arm and the No. 6 scoring defense that hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown, the Titans have crept up the power rankings. A win over the Buffalo Bills Sunday won't put this team over the top, but steady improvements on offense under a new coaching staff should build confidence within the locker room.