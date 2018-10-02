Report: Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique Have Had 'Complete Breakdown' in Relationship

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

LEGANES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Leo Messi (R) of FC Barcelona speaks with Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona prior to the La Liga match between CD Leganes and FC Barcelona at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on September 26, 2018 in Leganes, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique have reportedly had a "complete breakdown" in their relationship after clashing over a run of poor results. 

According to Spanish TV show "El Chiringuito de Jugones" (h/t AS), "Pique is critical of Messi for not facing up [to the press] when the going gets tough. He feels that Leo only talks when he's not in Europe, with Argentina."

Meanwhile, Messi "has told him that they're letting in too many goals. He has made it apparent to Pique that [he thinks] the defence is not offering the protection it should."

                                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

