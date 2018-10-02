Report: Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique Have Had 'Complete Breakdown' in Relationship

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique have reportedly had a "complete breakdown" in their relationship after clashing over a run of poor results.

According to Spanish TV show "El Chiringuito de Jugones" (h/t AS), "Pique is critical of Messi for not facing up [to the press] when the going gets tough. He feels that Leo only talks when he's not in Europe, with Argentina."

Meanwhile, Messi "has told him that they're letting in too many goals. He has made it apparent to Pique that [he thinks] the defence is not offering the protection it should."

